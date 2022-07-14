Pantanal: Trindade will abandon pregnant Irma after witnessing supernatural moment: “Right in front of us”

The next chapters of wetland promise strong emotions. The couple Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trinity (Gabriel Sater) will go through a difficult time in their relationship. At this point in the novel, the aunt of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa)will be pregnant with the pawn and the couple will be happy with the wait.

However, everything changes when, in a certain scene, Trindade’s guitar starts to play alone. In addition to the couple Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silveiro Pereira) will have witnessed the whole scene and will tell everything, frightened, to Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

Upon the event, Trindade will pack her things and simply disappear, leaving a pregnant Irma behind. He will even say that the situation was about the son playing the guitar from inside the woman’s belly, leaving everyone even more confused.

“Here was me, Alcides and the worker Cramullhão… He was quiet in his corner, as if he was in a trance.”, will explain Zaquieu to Zé Lucas. “And suddenly he looked at the guitar and it started playing by itself… Right in front of us!”, continues Alcides. the eldest son of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be shocked by the story and question whether the pawn will return, getting no answers.