Pantanal: Trindade will abandon pregnant Irma after witnessing supernatural moment: “Right in front of us”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Pantanal: Trindade will abandon pregnant Irma after witnessing supernatural moment: “Right in front of us” 1 Views

Entertainment

Pawn will scare when witnessing a strange moment with his viola

Ana Lima

Per Ana Lima

Pantanal: Trindade will abandon pregnant Irma after witnessing supernatural moment
© Image: Reproduction/TV GloboPantanal: Trindade will abandon pregnant Irma after witnessing supernatural moment
Ana Lima

The next chapters of wetland promise strong emotions. The couple Irma (Camila Morgado) and Trinity (Gabriel Sater) will go through a difficult time in their relationship. At this point in the novel, the aunt of Jove (Jesuit Barbosa)will be pregnant with the pawn and the couple will be happy with the wait.

However, everything changes when, in a certain scene, Trindade’s guitar starts to play alone. In addition to the couple Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) and Zaquieu (Silveiro Pereira) will have witnessed the whole scene and will tell everything, frightened, to Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

Upon the event, Trindade will pack her things and simply disappear, leaving a pregnant Irma behind. He will even say that the situation was about the son playing the guitar from inside the woman’s belly, leaving everyone even more confused.

“Here was me, Alcides and the worker Cramullhão… He was quiet in his corner, as if he was in a trance.”, will explain Zaquieu to Zé Lucas. “And suddenly he looked at the guitar and it started playing by itself… Right in front of us!”, continues Alcides. the eldest son of Zé Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be shocked by the story and question whether the pawn will return, getting no answers.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

[email protected]”, Roberto Carlos threatens to leave the stage and bully the public

Roberto Carlos was extremely angry during a show and threatened to leave the stage because …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved