Partial points out which couple should be champion between Adryana and Albert, Brenda and Matheus and Karol and Mussunzinho; vote

Adryana and Albert, Brenda and Matheus and Karol and Mussunzinho nailed a spot in the final of the reality show; vote in the Power Couple Brasil 6 poll

The final of the reality couples of RecordTV is set! Adryana and Albert, Brenda and Matheus and Karol and Mussunzinho dispute the favoritism of the viewers and, now, the one with the most votes wins the current edition of the program led by Adriane Galisteu. vote for Power Couple Brazil 6 poll.

In the last DR, Luana and Hadad won only 11.89% of the public’s preference and were eliminated. Former participants of the Playing with Fire Brazil and the actor and the digital influencer, who did not have their percentages revealed, nailed vacancies in the decision.

According to a partial poll by UOL Splash, the couple Bretheus must be champion. The duo has 53.74% of the votes so far, followed by Albert and Adryana, with 23.25%. Karol and Mussunzinho, on the other hand, appear with 23.01%.

It is worth noting that previews from media outlets do not directly influence the results released by RecordTV. THE official vote happens only through the R7 portal. The happy lovebirds should be announced on Thursday night (14), from 22:45 (Brasília time).

Power Couple Brasil Poll 6: Who do you want to win the show?

