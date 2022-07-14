Patrícia Poeta ‘breaks protocol’, vents during the Meeting and sends a message: “We suffer”

During this morning, Thursday (14), Patricia Poet returned to be subject among Internet users on account of the program “Encontro“. During the morning, the presenters commented on the case of the woman, in the interior of SP, who sent a note to her neighbor asking for police help. “Hi, I’m your neighbor. I’m stuck indoors with two kids. Can you call the police for me? I’m in danger of dying”said the note.

After the presenter and Manoel Soares, a partner in the program, commented on the case, Patrícia ‘broke a protocol’ of the station and made an outburst to the internet users. Before closing the matter, Patricia asked for the floor and surprised everyone with her outburst about how difficult the situation of women in the country is.

“Before we go to a good thing, let me say the following: this week we have been showing such difficult stories for us women… There was the case of the anesthesiologist (…), we see [agora] a story like that and knowing that there are several other stories that have happened of husbands who keep their wives in private prison… Even to break the news to you, I confess that we suffer”said the presenter.

However, the presenter followed her outburst by thanking the people involved, who helped to arrest the criminals. “But on the other hand, I want to say a little thing that I think is very important, which is a light of hope: both the nurses, in the case of the anesthesiologist, and this neighbor change this story. They get the criminals arrested and punished so we can move on with our lives.”he said.