PDT deputy talks about ‘fraud’ in the PEC das Bondades vote and clashes with Lira

Paulo Ramos questioned instabilities presented by the Chamber’s systems and asked: ‘Who is interested in the alleged crime?’; President of the House asks for respect

Elaine Menke/House of Representatives

Deputy Paulo Ramos starred in an atmosphere of tension with Arthur Lira



The second round discussion and voting of the PEC of Goodness at Chamber of Deputies there was an atmosphere of tension and quarrels this Wednesday, 13th. This is because part of the parliamentarians questioned the instabilities in the House system that occurred on Tuesday, and which led to the suspension of the session by the president Arthur Lira (PP-AL). During a speech, deputy Paulo Ramos (PDT) questioned “who was interested” in the instabilities at the time of the vote, leading to suspicion of fraud. “With the decision of Your Excellency [de suspender a sessão], the question is ‘who was involved in the alleged crime’, if it was not a fraud”, questioned the parliamentarian, in a speech addressed to the president of the Chamber. Subsequently, Arthur Lira interrupted the parliamentarians to respond to his colleague, increasing the atmosphere of tension.

He began by stating that he discussed with the opposition and government leaders the resumption of the suspended deliberative session, called the Federal Police and the Ministry of Justice to investigate the irregularities, and asked for respect for the presidency. “You just don’t have the right to make this imputation to say to whom it matters. Yesterday, when this side [governistas] wanted to impute [a instabilidade] to the opposition I did not accept. Deputy Paulo, the matter is serious and will be investigated, don’t make that inference again”, asked the president of the Chamber, stating that he did not know who would be interested in the inconsistencies in the vote. “My discussion with the opposition was to keep in person, to keep the panel respecting the deputies who came here and moved because there was external interference in the Chamber of Deputies”, he concluded, interrupting the deputy from asking further questions.

Before questioning responsibility for the alleged fraud, Paulo Ramos questioned Lira’s decision to resume the deliberative session one day after the suspension, which violates the bylaws. In his speech, he also stated that the president of the Chamber has behaved more like a “leader of the government”, which is not allowed. “He has always controlled the quorum of the House with an iron fist, including threatening to cut points, threatening to cut deputies’ salaries.” As Jovem Pan showed, Arthur Lira set up a task force with the help of Palácio do Planalto to make possible the approval of the PEC das Bondades, which included a forecast of salary cuts in the event of the absence of parliamentarians. The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) was approved in the first round with 394 votes in favor and 14 against, and is still under discussion in the plenary.