PEC do Auxílio Brasil: 22 years ago, Bolsonaro was the only deputy against the Fund to Combat Poverty

Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro during a speech at the Chamber’s tribune, in April 2016, when he was still a federal deputy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is currently trying to pass a controversial social benefits package worth an estimated R$41 billion in Congress, was the only federal deputy to vote against the creation of the Fund to Combat and Eradicate Poverty in December 2019. 2000, when he was serving in the Chamber.

On that occasion, Congress approved R$ 2.3 billion (equivalent to almost R$ 9 billion in values ​​adjusted by the IPCA) for the new fund, of which R$ 1 billion for sanitation actions and R$ 1.3 billion for programs of income transfer, in particular Bolsa Escola, a precursor to Bolsa Família that transferred resources to poor families who kept children in school.

In a speech to the plenary during the vote, Bolsonaro said he was proud of his vote. According to him, the proposal was clientelistic and raised taxes. The main source of funds for the fund came from the increase from 0.30% to 0.38% in the rate of the Provisional Contribution on Financial Transactions (CPMF), a tax that ceased to exist in 2008.

“I am proud to have voted against the Fund to Combat and Eradicate Poverty. I am very proud, because it is a fund that increases taxes, increases the CPMF, increases the IPI [Imposto sobre Produtos Industrializados]. We know that, unfortunately, this money will not have a certain destination, the criterion of clientelism will be used, just as the criterion of demagoguery was used, by the author of the proposal, to be able to approve it”, said the then deputy.

