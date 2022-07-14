PEC tries to ‘punch bubble’ and reverse rejection among the poorest – Prisma









The change in the Constitution that the National Congress may enact later this week will allow President Bolsonaro (PL) to advance beyond his range of acceptance among voters and win the goodwill of a wide range of citizens who constitute the former’s captive electorate. President Lula for over 20 years. There is no guarantee of transferring votes from one candidate to another, but the financial support promoted to this population group, with an income of less than two minimum wages – a group that comprises 52% of Brazilians – can collaborate to reduce the distance between Bolsonaro and Lula. .

The income range reached by the direct income transfer measure – R$ 41 billion in four months – is known to be the captive electorate group of the ex-president, since the creation of the then Bolsa Família. The PT has 60% of voting intentions in this group, while Bolsonaro reaches a similar rate, but of rejection: 59% of these voters declare that they would not vote for the current president at all.

The challenge of the constitutional amendment is to “puncture the bubble” – that is, to collaborate to reverse to some extent this scenario, unfavorable to Bolsonaro.

Combined with other factors, such as the expected brake on inflation, thanks to the stabilization of the price of fuel, food and even electricity, the arrival of the additional resource to the account of the poorest Brazilians can help to alleviate the social unrest caused by the tightness in the pocket – onus that falls on the account of the holder of the Planalto.

After the enactment of the measure, which until now has certain approval, including votes from the opposition, the second challenge will be to get the funds into the hands of the beneficiaries in time to reap the political fruits of its application. Time is running against Caixa Econômica managers and communication strategists, who will need to link the initiative to its promoter, the Chief Executive, to avoid the frustration of its result, with less than three months to go before the first round.