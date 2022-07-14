Petrobras Board meets on Monday to discuss meeting call – 07/13/2022 – Market

Petrobras’ board of directors meets next Monday (18) to evaluate the call for a shareholders’ meeting to elect government nominees to the company’s board of directors.

The names were evaluated by the internal committee that checks the compatibility of the nominees with the company’s statute and with the State-owned Companies Law, but there is still no information on whether all of them had a favorable opinion.

​President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) nominees face questions from minority shareholders and workers, mainly in relation to two names: Jhonatas Assunção and Ricardo Soriano.

The first is number two by the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira. The State-Owned Companies Law prohibits the appointment in these companies of a holder of a position “of a special nature or of superior management and advice in the public administration”.

The second is head of the PGFN (Attorney General of the National Treasury), taking part in tax proceedings against the state-owned company, which, for critics, can constitute a conflict of interest.

Petrobras did not disclose details of the meeting. In a note, he only said that “from the manifestation of the CELEG[EligibilityCommittee}thenominationswillbeconsideredatanextraordinarymeetingoftheBoardofDirectorswhichwillalsoresolveontheconveningoftheExtraordinaryGeneralMeeting”[ComitêdeElegibilidade}asindicaçõesserãoapreciadasemreuniãoextraordináriadoConselhodeAdministraçãoquetambémirádeliberarsobreaconvocaçãodaAssembleiaGeralExtraordinária”

The renewal of the council is part of a government effort to have a more aligned management at the state-owned company and avoid fuel price readjustments on the eve of the election. The first step was the replacement of José Mauro Coelho by Caio Paes da Andrade in charge of the company.

Petrobras’ board of directors has eleven seats. Currently, the government occupies six, as it lost two to the company’s largest private shareholder, Banco Clássico, at the last shareholders’ meeting.

Another two are occupied by representatives of minority shareholders and the last one, by representatives of employees of the state-owned company. The meeting for the renewal of the board should take place at the end of August, as it takes 30 days between its convening and its holding.

The troubled changes of command have created a climate of great uncertainty within the company, which has already had five presidents under Bolsonaro – one of them, interim. This Wednesday, the President of the Republic said that previous presidents had no “social feeling”.

“Nobody wants to change the president of Petrobras to interfere. We want to change because he doesn’t have that social feeling that is provided for by law. In times of war, everything is different, even in your house, when the husband or wife loses employment, the war budget came in”, he said.

Since taking office, on June 28, the new president of Petrobras has limited himself to an internal agenda and divided his time between the company’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, and Brasília, from where he dispatched the entire first week of July. .

Paes de Andrade did not have an official inauguration ceremony or participate in external events after the beginning of his term. He has not yet made any changes to the board, frustrating government expectations about a turnaround in the company’s management.

Its performance, however, has been facilitated by the decline in international oil prices, which reduced the pressure for new fuel price adjustments.

This Wednesday, for example, the average price of gasoline in Brazilian refineries was R$ 0.11 above the import parity price, according to Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers). The price of diesel was R$0.09 below.