PetroRio has a 45% increase in production with a new well

On Monday night (11), PetroRio (PRIO3) released a relevant fact giving more details about the start of production of its new well 7-FR-54H-RJ, OPD4, located in Campo de Frade, on the southeast coast. . The positive highlight was the well’s initial production stabilized at 15,000 barrels of oil per day.

Below is a comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject.

The company had previously reported that the well’s initial production volume was above forecast. However, as the first days are more volatile, the PetroRio awaited greater stability to report the numbers achieved. With the start of production at the well stabilized at this volume, the oil company had a 45% increase in its total production, to around 48,500 barrels of oil per day.

Furthermore, the company brought other good news regarding the Frade Revitalization Campaign. The execution time of the first well, 68 days, was lower than the initial projections, generating a cost reduction of 30% in relation to what was estimated.

Therefore, the company decided to anticipate the drilling of a second well, MUP34, which was previously only designed for the second phase of the campaign. The latter has an estimated production of 3,500 barrels of oil per day, a volume lower than the others, but will also require less investment.

Production of the new well ODP4 in Campo de Frade well above expectations is favorable for the company, and we expect a positive reaction in the shares PRIOR3 in the short term. In addition, the time required for drilling and spent less than expected, as well as the drilling of a new well in the region, are also positive news.

For the future, we continue to expect a positive outcome in the negotiations with Petrobras for the purchase of the Albacora Field (west). The recent drop in oil prices may contribute to the PetroRio in negotiations. The Albacora Leste Field, which will substantially increase the company’s production, is still in transition and will start to contribute to cash flow as of October this year.

The actions of PetroRio closed up 1.46% on Tuesday (12), quoted at US$ 22.24.