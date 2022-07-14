Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown to tour after 20 years

The members of Pantera, after 20 years, will reunite to go on tour. The shows will be in 2023 and the reunion tour promises to be a long one. The confirmation came through Dennis Arfa and Peter Pappalardo, from Artist Group International, the agency that will handle the band’s schedule, and was confirmed by Billboard.

So far, there is no further information about the project, which will be played by the remaining members: vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown. “We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic band and bringing their music back to fans”Pappalardo told the portal.

It is worth remembering that guitarist Dimebag Darrell was murdered in 2004, while performing with the band Damageplan. His brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, died 14 years later of a heart attack.

Since the group’s disbandment, Phil and Rex have gotten together sporadically, but never toured. In all, Pantera released 9 studio albums, with some of great prominence, such as Cowboys From Hell (1990)the fifth in the band’s history, Vulgar Display of Power (1992)which gave life to the hit Walk, and Far Beyond Driven 1994, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200.

Panther (Disclosure)

The band has always been noted for a heavy sound, with influences from various metal subgenres, striking riffs and fierce vocals by Anselmo. In all, it was 19 years on the job until the hiatus, which may be close to the end.