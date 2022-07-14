PIS Pasep 2022 can be withdrawn until December; check if you are entitled

Thousands of Brazilians have not yet carried out the withdrawal of the PIS Pasep 2022 (base year 2020), whose payment schedule was completed in March. Those who have not yet withdrawn the money, whose value can reach R$ 1,212, should be aware, since the deadline ends in December.

Through the Social Integration Program (PIS), workers in the private sector have access to the benefits determined by law and also collaborate for the development of companies in the sector. Under the responsibility of Caixa Econômica Federal, the Social Integration program aims to integrate private sector employees with the development of the company.

The Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) emerged through Complementary Law nº 8/1970 in which the Union, States, Municipalities, Federal District and territories contributed with the fund destined to public sector employees. In addition, it is responsible for Banco do Brasil.

The PIS Pasep Fund is the result of the unification of funds constituted with resources from the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (PASEP).

The value of PIS Pasep is composed of 1/12 of the minimum wage, multiplied by the number of months worked in the corresponding year. That is, if the beneficiary worked all year 2020, he/she receives a minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212. If you worked one month, you receive R$ 101.

If the worker has not withdrawn the PIS Pasep amounts this year, he will have the deadline for moving the amounts until December 29, 2022.

PIS Pasep: who is entitled

In order to receive the salary bonus in 2022, the worker needed to be enrolled in PIS Pasep for at least five years, and to have worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages.

It is worth remembering that domestic workers, rural workers employed by an individual, urban workers employed by an individual and workers employed by an individual, equivalent to a legal entity, are not entitled to withdraw the salary bonus.

PIS Pasep: consultation

Check below the available options to check if you are entitled to PIS Pasep:

Download the Digital Work Card application, go to the Benefit option and click on PIS Pasep Allowance

Via the e-mail [email protected], changing the abbreviation “uf” before the arroba to the abbreviation in your state. For example, if you are in Bahia, the email would be [email protected]

By contacting the worker’s central, by number 158. Remember that your personal data will be requested in this call.

