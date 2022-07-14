Pix disappears from C6 Bank and users complain

Customers of the digital bank C6 Bank reported on social media some problems using Pix this Wednesday (13)

Digital bank customers C6 Bank reported on social media some problems using Pix this Wednesday (13). Many users reported that the option to use Pix disappeared from the app, and others said that the transfers were not completed.

In view of this, when responding to some users on Twitter, C6 Bank confirmed the problem and said that it was already working to normalize the situation. The complaints started earlier today and according to reports from the downdetector (online platform that provides users with up-to-date information on the status of various websites) complaints worsened around 12:30.

Also according to the bank’s customers on the social network, the platform’s chat informs that “the Pix option is under maintenance”.

Complaints from C6 Bank customers

The bank reported that the C6 application is now working normally and that transactions with Pix have returned to normal. In Downdetector, user complaints decreased around 3 pm. See below for complaints from app users.

@C6Bank what’s going on with your app? Being without Pix option. I need to pay bills. — Gislaine (@GiislaineDantas) July 13, 2022

C6 Bank

Many customers indicate the bank and that they have a good limit increase, while others complain that the limit is reduced without prior notice. So, if you want to be part of the bank, check out all the necessary information and ask your questions.

C6 Bank is a fully digital Brazilian digital bank that has several services for individuals and companies. The financial institution has a points program called Átomos, a virtual and physical credit card with no annual fee, among other advantages. Currently, the bank has more than 15 million customers.

How to open a C6 account?

Now, if you are interested and want to open an account and ask for your card, download the application on your cell phone and follow the steps below:

First, select “Open account”;

Enter your CPF;

Write how you would like to be called by the bank;

Choose the type of account you would like to open;

Read the information carefully and confirm the Terms of Use;

Indicate all necessary personal information;

Wait for the company to respond.

