Players Host Red Dead Online’s Funeral, Mourn The Game’s Death

Rockstar has already decreed the beginning of the death of Red Dead Online with other words and the fans are preparing for the game’s funeral ceremony. Players are organizing on Twitter with the hashtag #RedDeadFuneral and they are even marking meeting points. Red Dead Online’s latest major update, Blood Money, is turning one year old today.

THE Rockstar announced that will decrease support for the game and said that only “seasonal events” and “experience improvement” will be updates that Red Dead Online will receive. This is due to the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is now a priority.

“Over the past few years, we have frequently moved more development resources into the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series, understanding more than ever the need to exceed player expectations and for this next game to be the best it can be and, As a result, we are in the process of making some changes to the way we support Red Dead Online.” – Rockstar

Players mourn the “death” of Red Dead Online

The many Twitter posts with the hashtag #RedDeadFuneral are calling for players to log into the game today and come together to celebrate what a great game Red Dead Online is. Some go to the cemetery to cry, others go to the bar to get drunk.

Rockstar Confirms It’s Cutting Support for Red Dead Online in Favor of GTA 6 Production

Most players criticize Rockstar for the decision. One player says that the developer is now EA’s twin sister by killing the game. Many players have tweeted images of their mourning and crying moments at Red Dead Online’s funeral.

Unsurprisingly, GTA is a much bigger franchise than Red Dead. As much as Red Dead Redemption 2, and the online mode, deliver an incredible experience, the one that has filled Rockstar’s coffers for many years, and especially after the fifth main game, is Grand Theft Auto.

So if you play Red Dead Online, don’t forget to join the game today and cry with those who cry.

Via: VGC