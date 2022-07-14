Police find body of teenager killed by friends in Santa Cruz, Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro reported that this Wednesday (13) they found the body of 17-year-old Cauã Neres in Rio São Francisco. Friends confessed that killed the teenager over a cell phone.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The police confirmed that the Cauã’s body was located where the five friends – named as the perpetrators of the crime – said they gambled. The delegate investigating the case, Fábio Luis, holder of the 36th DP (Santa Cruz) declared that he will ask for their arrest.

cauã I was at a bar with friends over the weekend. The cell phone of one of his friends disappeared, and Cauã managed to find the device inside a car.

However, the friends they thought the teenager had stolen his cell phone and regretted the crime. The group put Cauã in a car and said they would take him to his mother, Vanessa Neres. According to investigations, he ended up being beaten and died.

To hide the body, the group even tied stones in Cauã before throwing it into the river.

Cauã’s mother suspected that something had happened because her son never slept outside. She found out who the teenager had been with the night before and asked about the young man’s whereabouts. Initially the friends denied involvement with the disappearance, but later admitted that Cauã had been killed. That’s when she decided to file a complaint with the 36th DP (Santa Cruz).

“I don’t know why all this cruelty to my son. I just want to understand it. I’m going to seek justice. I wanted to find my son alive, he was alive I wanted. But, as there’s no one alive, I wouldn’t be able to live knowing that my son was out there, or was dead, but without being sure. I had to go back to find out what had happened to my son”, said Cauã’s mother, Vanessa Neres das Chagas.

American judge kidnapping: call girls suspected of participating in the crime are arrested

call girls suspected of participating in the crime are arrested Anesthesiologist arrested for rape will be isolated indefinitely as a security measure

The youths said they threw the body, found this Wednesday by the police, in the São Francisco River. The police even said that he had been found in Rio Guandu, but later corrected the information.

Cauã’s mother said in an interview with TV Globo that she noticed something was wrong when her son didn’t show up at home.

“I even thought he had a girlfriend, something… But then, one o’clock in the afternoon, I knew something was wrong. I started looking for it and went after the boys, I went after two of them. I talked and I didn’t suspect it, but then I started to suspect it”, said the woman.