Police find body of teenager killed by friends in Santa Cruz, Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro reported that this Wednesday (13) they found the body of 17-year-old Cauã Neres in the Guandu River. Friends confessed that killed the teenager over a cell phone.

Police confirmed that the victim’s body was located where the five friends – blamed for the crime – said they played. The delegate investigating the case, Fábio Luis, holder of the 36th DP (Santa Cruz) declared that he will ask for their arrest.

Cauã Neres, 17, was at a bar with five friends over the weekend. One of his friends’ cell phone disappeared, and Cauã managed to find the device inside a car.

However, friends thought the teenager had stolen his cell phone and regretted the crime. The group put Cauã in a car and said they would take him to his mother, Vanessa Neres.

They said they threw the body, found this Wednesday by the police, in the Guandu River.

To RJ1, Cauã’s mother said she noticed something was wrong when her son didn’t show up at home.

“I even thought he had a girlfriend, something… But then, one o’clock in the afternoon, I knew something was wrong. I started looking for it and went after the boys, I went after two of them. I talked and I didn’t suspect it, but then I started to suspect it”, said the woman.

The mother said that she went to the Legal Medical Institute, emergency care units and other places looking for her son, but did not find him.