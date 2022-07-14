Police investigate whether the killing of the PT leader was premeditated

Marcelo Arruda was murdered last Saturday (7/9), while celebrating his 50th birthday, at a Lula-themed party (photo: Reproduction/Social Media) The Civil Police of Paraná investigates the hypothesis that the murder of PT leader Marcelo Arruda, last Saturday, by prison guard Jorge Guaranho – supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – was premeditated. That’s because the killer would have passed by the place and seen the victim’s birthday celebration, whose theme was former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and the PT, and then returned to a possible intimidation.

This possibility entered the investigators’ radar because, according to testimony given last Monday, Guaranho’s wife admitted that her husband, as a partner, was making a “tour” at the place where Arruda’s party was held – at the Associação Recreativa Esportiva Itaipu Physical Security (Aresf). As she reported, these “surveys” were often carried out by members of the entity.

Another aspect that caught the attention of the police was that, outside Aresfi, it was not possible to see the interior of the hall, where Arruda’s party was held – not to mention that, outside the association, there was no mention of the theme of the birthday. Investigators are also investigating whether Guaranho had access to an application of the club’s internal circuit of images before invading the site.

In an attempt to take off the image of cases of encouraging violence during the elections, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said yesterday (7/13) that the reason for the fight that ended with Arruda’s murder “is not justified”. The police work on the hypothesis that the murder was committed out of political hatred.

“We rescued a photo from 2017, me with their brother (Marcelo Arruda) who died. He even asked me – I didn’t remember – that I vote with them, and I voted with them. PT who passed away there”, said Bolsonaro, without giving more details about the agenda he supported and was defended by Arruda.

Bolsonaro also criticized the press for saying that instead of making contact with the leader of the PT, he sought out his brothers, who are his supporters. “What does the press say? ‘They didn’t speak to the widow’. Oh my God! Otoni (from Paula, deputy/MDB-RJ) went there and talked to two brothers. If the widow was there, he would also talk to her.” , he assured.

Viva of the municipal guard and treasurer of PT Marcelo Arruda, Pmela Suellen Silva accused President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) of being more concerned about the political repercussions of the case when calling the brothers of the deceased PT. She said she didn’t know about the video call. “I thought that was absurd. I believe that Bolsonaro is only concerned with the political repercussion, because, in the connection with Marcelo’s brothers, he said that they are trying to blame him,” she said.

Escalated by the Planalto Palace, deputy Otoni de Paula (MDB-RJ) went to Foz do Iguau, last Tuesday, and mediated a video call between Bolsonaro and José and Luiz Arruda, Marcelo’s brothers who are sympathizers of the president. . The link between them was made by the Bolsonarista blogger Oswaldo Eustquio – who has already been arrested for threatening the physical integrity of the ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Despite being listed in the survey about fake news that he is processing in the Court, he is a candidate for federal deputy for Paraná.

In the call, Bolsonaro told the two brothers that the press is trying to blame him for the murder. According to Pmela, José and Luiz were not at Arruda’s party.

“I didn’t imagine that Bolsonaro would get to the point of misrepresenting the real story. If it wasn’t for political reasons, then why did this guy (Jorge Guaranho, the murderer) go there? We didn’t know him, we didn’t even know who he was. my husband’s life because of Marcelo’s appearance? It was obviously for political reasons”, stated Pmela.

The lawyers representing the widow released a letter in which they claim that Arruda’s murder was a “crime of hate in the face of political reasons”. “In addition to the victim, the killer put the lives of dozens of people at risk, which indicates that Marcelo’s courageous attitude, in repelling the unjust aggression, prevented more people from being killed.

More than 11 unexploded projectiles were found in the assassin’s pistol, which demonstrates the attack’s offensive and lethal potential,” said lawyers Daniel Godoy Junior, Paulo Henrique Guerra Zuchoski and Ian Martin Vargas.