Poop Emoji Tweet Will Stop Twitter Action Against Elon Musk

In a legal battle against billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter decided to use the businessman’s own tweets to force him to comply with the company’s acquisition agreement. Even a poop emoji, used by Musk in a response to the social network’s chief executive, is part of the action.

Twitter accuses the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive of violating the purchase agreement, valued at $44 billion.

In the lawsuit filed against him, the social network says that Musk believes himself “free to change his mind, mock the company, harm its operations, destroy shareholder value and walk away”, even after signing a contract.

Before expressing his intention to acquire Twitter, Elon Musk was always active on the social network, where he has more than 101 million followers. He often makes public comments about his business, and has even been investigated by US authorities for the influence of these comments.

According to Bloomberg, Twitter’s lawyers took this into account to include 13 tweets from Musk in the lawsuit, including the poop emoji.

Why poop is important

In April, Musk publicly announced that he intended to acquire the company. One of his main motivations was that, according to him, the social network did not allow “absolute freedom of expression”, a value that would be “imperative for a functioning democracy”.

However, the deal was put on hold shortly afterwards, in May. And in early July, Musk sent a letter to Twitter saying he was backing out because Twitter had “not met its contractual obligations.”

The problem, according to the entrepreneur, is that the company did not clearly inform the total number of bots (fake accounts) on the platform. One of Musk’s flags would be to guarantee this “absolute freedom of expression”, while keeping only real people’s accounts on the network.

In a series of tweets published on May 15, Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief executive, explained the difficulties in combating fake accounts on his network. He stated that he could not provide an estimate of how many there are, as this identification uses private information.

Musk responded to one of these tweets with a poop emoji. He then wrote, “So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is critical to Twitter’s financial health.”

So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2022

Even Elvis Presley got in on the act

The tweets included in the lawsuit, filed by Twitter in a Delaware state court, include his quote of an Elvis Presley song, “Love Me Tender.” It would be an insinuation that he intended to buy the social network.

Then, with the purchase proposal already in the pipeline, Musk wrote that “if our proposal through Twitter is successful, we will fight the spam bots or die trying!” This tweet was also included as proof of purchase intent from him.

If our twitter bid succeeds, we will defeat the spam bots or die trying! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 21, 2022

As early as May, Musk began tweeting about wanting proof of Twitter’s own estimate that less than 5% of accounts are fake. “To find out [a verdade sobre isso], my team will sample 100 random Twitter followers. I invite others to repeat the same process to see what they discover.”

To find out, my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter. I invite others to repeat the same process and see what they discover … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

He then reported that Twitter had called him to complain that by revealing that sampling of 100 accounts was used to measure the number of fake accounts, he was violating a non-disclosure agreement about the transaction.

Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100! This actually happened. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2022

Already in the last few days, Musk has been posting several memes about the lawsuit brought against him. In one of them, his laughter increases as the sentences follow one another: “they said I couldn’t buy Twitter”, “then they said they couldn’t reveal information about bots”, “now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court”, “and now they will have to reveal information about bots in court”.