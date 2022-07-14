Roberto Carlos was extremely angry during a show and threatened to leave the stage because of the attitude of the fans

Roberto Carlos lost patience with the public that followed his show, last Wednesday (13). Annoyed by the shoving, the 81-year-old King threatened to leave the stage before the end of his performance, which took place in Rio de Janeiro.

It all happened during the moment when he allows his admirers to come close to the stage for a chance to win a rose, which is something he has been doing for years at all of his shows. The problem is that they got carried away and started making a ruckus in front of the veteran, who got very angry.

Roberto Carlos reached the height of irritation during the song “Jesus Cristo”, one of his biggest hits, and criticized in front of everyone the lack of education of those who were there. He pointed out that the rush got in the way of people who were sitting watching his performance.

BOOTS IN INTERVIEW

Recently, another embarrassing moment involving the singer happened. During a press conference, a journalist asked if he would partner with Anitta, but the professional ended up being booed by the other reporters who were at the scene. Despite the climate, the artist made a point of replying that he deeply admires the voice of “Envolver”.

IMPATIENT

Roberto Carlos has already shown irritation with his fans at other times in his career. Before the start of the pandemic, the artist performed in the city of Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, and began to deliver his roses very impatiently. One of the women in front of the stage didn’t pick the flower at the right time, and got a call from the singer. “Hold on, [email protected],” he snapped.

The moment had repercussions on some television programs and on social networks and already pointed to a possible exhaustion of the veteran on the stage. Now, after two years of isolation, he is slowly resuming his performances.