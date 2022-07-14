Positivo announces robot vacuum cleaner that passes cloth and has voice command | robotics

The two devices work with a battery life of up to one hundred minutes of continuous use, according to the data provided by the manufacturer. They are still able to return to base when power is low and return to service automatically after recharging.

Both devices feature a 600 ml capacity tank, have a premium finish design all in white and optimized navigation through the home environment. The user will be able to command various functions through the mobile app, using the Wi-Fi connection to communicate in both cases. The application for Android or iPhone (iOS) also allows you to program the devices so that they work whenever the user wants.

Positivo’s new robots have an anti-fall sensor, in addition to touch and infrared sensors. They also have a HEPA filter, which promises to eliminate particles that can cause allergies in the residents of the house.