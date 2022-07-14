Possible victim of anesthesiologist arrested for rape drank anti-HIV/AIDS cocktail

Anesthetist arrested for rape during childbirth (Reproduction)

Woman took medication as a precaution

She needed to stop breastfeeding her baby

Delegate says anesthetist is a ‘serial criminal’

One of the possible victims of the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella chose to take an anti-HIV/Aids cocktail to avoid contamination. The information is from TV Globo.

The patient’s identity has not been revealed and it is unknown if she was actually raped by the doctor. Medicines were given as a precaution. Because of the side effects of the drugs, she had to stop breastfeeding her son.

Giovanni went arrested in the early hours of Monday (11) for the rape of a patient who was drugged and undergoing a cesarean section at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart.

Lawyers for the patient who took the cocktail have asked the anesthesiologist to take an HIV test, but he is not obliged.

serial criminal

Deputy Bárbara Lomba, responsible for the case, spoke with the patient victim of Giovani, who appears in the act that led to the doctor’s arrest. “She cried a lot. She is still very shaken. The whole family is shaken”, said the delegate, who called to offer solidarity.

“Given the repetition of criminal actions, the characteristics of compulsiveness that are observed and the possibility of several victims made in those conditions, we can say that this is a serial criminal.”

According to the delegate, the anesthesiologist worked in more than 20 deliveries at the Mother State Hospital, in Mesquita. All procedures will be investigated to find out if there was rape of pregnant women.

The testimony of the victim who appears in the video of the act, as well as her husband, has yet to be scheduled. For the delegate, the important thing now is to preserve her and her family.

At the moment, the accused is in the Benfica prison, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.