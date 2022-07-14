Preventive treatment for HIV, better known as PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis), can be considered effective, according to a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet. However, the article points out that the treatment must be taken in the right doses and frequency in order to be effective.

The study is conducted by EPI-PHARE, which combines France’s Health Insurance (Cnam) and the Medicines Agency (ANSM). The finding is that PrEP managed to be effective in men at high risk of sexually transmitted HIV infection when treatment was adhered to.

To arrive at this information, the scientists conducted an analysis of treatment in 46,706 men. Among them, 256 were infected with HIV during the study. The French project also claims that the treatment was able to reach a level of effectiveness close to that indicated by clinical trials, once administered without interruptions.

PrEP: HIV preventive treatment is effective, study finds (Image: Shiwork/Envato Elements)

“Increased efforts to improve compliance with PrEP are essential to ensure its effectiveness, particularly among young people and people in need,” said Rosemary Dray-Spira, deputy director of EPI-PHARE.

Science has joined forces to fight HIV, whether in the form of preventive treatment or in the form of vaccines, for example. The pharmaceutical company Moderna adapted its technology and began clinical studies for a new formula against the virus. The vaccine is currently in human trials. There is also another study called Mosaico, with the participation of Brazilian scientists and volunteers, which seeks to demonstrate the effectiveness of an immunizing agent against the disease.

What is HIV and how is it transmitted?

HIV is the acronym for human immunodeficiency virus. It is responsible for attacking the immune system, which defends the body. There are many HIV positive people who live for years without showing symptoms and without developing the disease, but they can transmit the virus to other people through unprotected sex. Therefore, health professionals recommend taking the test and protecting yourself in all situations.

The HIV virus is transmitted through unprotected sexual activity, sharing unsterilized needles or instruments that pierce or cut, and transfusion of contaminated blood.

