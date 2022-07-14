Project determines that SUS provides comprehensive care for cleft lip reconstruction – News

07/14/2022 – 09:14

Zeca Ribeiro/Chamber of Deputies According to Ossesio Silva, today the coverage is not comprehensive

Bill 1267/22 determines that the Unified Health System (SUS) provides the service of reconstructive plastic surgery of cleft lip or cleft palate, as well as the necessary pre-surgical and post-surgical treatments.

According to the proposal being analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies, in the absence of specialists in the networks of public units, the SUS should provide coverage of all procedures in some hospital of the private network, following the criteria defined by the public administration.

“It is known that the Unified Health System has offered surgery and monitoring of patients who are born with these congenital malformations, but its coverage is not comprehensive and is also considered precarious, and there is a need for a regulation so that there is this provision. procedure”, justifies the author of the project, deputy Ossesio Silva (Republicans-PE).

Procedure

The proposal will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Report – Lara Haje

Editing – Marcia Becker