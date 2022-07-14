Project determines that SUS provides comprehensive care for cleft lip reconstruction – News

Jenni Smith 3 hours ago Health Comments Off on Project determines that SUS provides comprehensive care for cleft lip reconstruction – News 3 Views

07/14/2022 – 09:14

Zeca Ribeiro/Chamber of Deputies

According to Ossesio Silva, today the coverage is not comprehensive

Bill 1267/22 determines that the Unified Health System (SUS) provides the service of reconstructive plastic surgery of cleft lip or cleft palate, as well as the necessary pre-surgical and post-surgical treatments.

According to the proposal being analyzed in the Chamber of Deputies, in the absence of specialists in the networks of public units, the SUS should provide coverage of all procedures in some hospital of the private network, following the criteria defined by the public administration.

“It is known that the Unified Health System has offered surgery and monitoring of patients who are born with these congenital malformations, but its coverage is not comprehensive and is also considered precarious, and there is a need for a regulation so that there is this provision. procedure”, justifies the author of the project, deputy Ossesio Silva (Republicans-PE).

Procedure
The proposal will be analyzed in conclusive character, by the Social Security and Family commissions; of Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

Report – Lara Haje
Editing – Marcia Becker

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Hospital confirms brain death of woman who fell off stretcher while undergoing exam in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

A 67-year-old woman was confirmed brain dead by the Hospital de Pronto Socorro (HPS), on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved