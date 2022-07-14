Projection anticipates look of the new Mitsubishi L200 Triton 2024

One of the prettiest midsize trucks for sale in the world today (after a disastrous look and feel), the Mitsubishi L200 Triton is about to change again. The new generation is already in testing as recent screenshots have shown. But the projection published by the Russian website Kolesa reveals what the average pickup will look like.

More square, beefier and more robust, the new generation of the Mitsubishi L200 Triton will present a visual evolution rather than a revolution. An example of this is the front that will keep the headlights divided. But the grid in X will be replaced by a square element, forcing the frieze on the side to descend vertically.

This frieze will make the connection between the top of the headlights, the main block and the turn signal light that will be lower on the bumper. There will be a strong crease on the side coming out of the headlights and dying on the front fender. It goes back on the rear handle and circles the entire bucket, creating a small airfoil in the back.

Nissan’s L200 Triton

The projection is based on the current generation of Nissan Frontier, however, the new Mitsubishi L200 Triton is being made from scratch. The Alliance left it to Mit to develop pickup trucks for the group, as she specializes in that. So much so that the next Frontier will be based on the new Triton as well as (possibly) the Renault Alaskan.

Although similar, each one will have its own characteristics – just like Ford and Volkswagen adopted for Ranger and Amarok. The Triton, for example, should have firmer suspension and a more robust grip, while the Frontier will be more comfortable and better suited for use on asphalt.

The question that remains is how this pickup will be made in Brazil. After all, Mitsubishi here belongs to the HPE group and has no direct relationship with the parent company. Nissan and Renault are directly controlled by the Alliance. Frontier is made in Argentina, while Triton is born in Catalão (GO). How will this impasse be resolved? Only the future will tell.

