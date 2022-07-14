PS Plus Extra and Deluxe get Stray, FF 7 Remake Intergrade and more

Today (13), PlayStation revealed the new free games for those who are members Extra and Premium (Deluxe in Brazil) with emphasis on Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade, Stray and marvel’s avengers!

Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for July includes: ?? Stray

?? Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

?? marvel’s avengers arriving for Extra and Premium members alongside many more on July 19: https://t.co/e1T4udoyup pic.twitter.com/k5HUU8N5MC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 13, 2022

More games available from July 19

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Saints Row IV: Re-elected

Saints Row Gat out of Hell

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition

Iced Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Jumanji The Video Game

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

ReadSet Heroes

Classic games for Deluxe members



No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)

(PSP) LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

[Atualização 1]: In addition, subscribers in Italy will also have Dino Crisis, Ridge Racer 2 and Soul Calibur Broken Destiny. Will these games also be available for subscribers in Brazil? stay tuned in voxel for more information!

[Atualização 2]: PS Plus Italy games have been removed from the site and there is no further mention of them coming to the service in July.

Italy PS+ Premium gets Dino Crisis, Ridge Racer 2, Soul Calibur Broken Destiny https://t.co/R8QmYfyE8r pic.twitter.com/aKNnHs0zOh — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 13, 2022

So, what did you think of the new Ps Plus games for Extra and Deluxe members? Did you like it? tell us on twitter or Facebook of Voxel!