PS Plus Extra and Deluxe get Stray, FF 7 Remake Intergrade and more

Raju Singh

Today (13), PlayStation revealed the new free games for those who are members Extra and Premium (Deluxe in Brazil) with emphasis on Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade, Stray and marvel’s avengers!

More games available from July 19

Ezio Collection

  • Assassin’s Creed Unity
  • Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
  • Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
  • Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
  • Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
  • Saints Row IV: Re-elected
  • Saints Row Gat out of Hell
  • Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
  • Iced Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
  • Jumanji The Video Game
  • Paw Patrol on a Roll!
  • ReadSet Heroes

Classic games for Deluxe members

locoroco

  • No Heroes Allowed! (PSP)
  • LocoRoco Midnight Carnival (PSP)

[Atualização 1]: In addition, subscribers in Italy will also have Dino Crisis, Ridge Racer 2 and Soul Calibur Broken Destiny. Will these games also be available for subscribers in Brazil? stay tuned in voxel for more information!

[Atualização 2]: PS Plus Italy games have been removed from the site and there is no further mention of them coming to the service in July.

So, what did you think of the new Ps Plus games for Extra and Deluxe members? Did you like it? tell us on twitter or Facebook of Voxel!

