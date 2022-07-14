Public competition in ES with more than 600 vacancies and salary of up to R$ 7 thousand

Photo: Inova





The State Foundation for Innovation in Health (Inova Capixaba), announced the first public tender intended for immediate hiring and the formation of a reserve record for the Central State Hospital. The notice was published this Thursday (14), in the Official Gazette of the State.

Altogether, they are 621 vacancies for fundamental level, medium, technician and higher for assistance and administrative areas. Interested candidates will be able to register as of this Friday (15), exclusively on the website of the organizing bank, which is the Brazilian Institute of Executive Support and Development (IBADE).

the value of registration fee for higher education positions it is R$ 71.40. For secondary/technical education positions, the fee is BRL 57.75. For elementary school positions, the fee to apply for the contest is R$30.

Positions and remuneration of the Inova Capixaba contest

AUXILIARY WAREHOUSE – Salary: BRL 1,780.80

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT – Salary: BRL 2,169.82

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT OF ASSISTANCE AREA (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 2,169.82

ASSISTANCE AREA ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT (36 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 1,775.31

COPYRIGHT (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 1,780.80

COPYRIGHT (36 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 1,457.01

WORK SAFETY TECHNICIAN – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

NUTRITION TECHNICIAN – Salary: BRL 1,724.13

EMERGENCY NURSING TECHNICIAN – URGENCY AND EMERGENCY – (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 2,107.28

EMERGENCY NURSING TECHNICIAN – URGENCY AND EMERGENCY (36 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 1,724.13

SURGICAL AND HEMODYNAMIC CENTER NURSING TECHNICIAN (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 2,107.28

SURGICAL AND HEMODYNAMIC CENTER NURSING TECHNICIAN (36 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 1,724.13

ICU NURSING TECHNICIAN (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 2,107.28

ICU NURSING TECHNICIAN (36 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 1,724.13

NURSING TECHNICIAN IN MEDICAL AND SURGICAL CLINIC (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 2,107.28

NURSING TECHNICIAN IN MEDICAL AND SURGICAL CLINIC (36 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 1,724.13

PAYROLL ANALYST – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

PERSONNEL DEVELOPMENT ANALYST – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPLY ANALYST – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING ANALYST – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

ADMINISTRATIVE ANALYST – ADMINISTRATION – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

COMMUNICATION ANALYST – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

SOCIAL ASSISTANT – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

PSYCHOLOGIST – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

WORK SAFETY ENGINEER – Salary: BRL 4,399.00

PHARMACIST (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

PHARMACIST (36 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 3,419.66

SPEECH THERAPIST – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

PHYSIOTHERAPIST – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

PRODUCTION NUTRITIONIST – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

CLINICAL NUTRITIONIST (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

CLINICAL NUTRITIONIST (36 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 3,419.66

OCCUPATIONAL NURSE (SESMT) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

EMERGENCY AND EMERGENCY NURSE – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

SURGICAL CENTER NURSE (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

SURGICAL CENTER NURSE (30 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

QUALITY NURSE – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

ICU NURSE (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

ICU NURSE (30 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

NIR NURSE (INTERNAL REGULATION CORE) – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

INTENTION UNIT NURSE IN MEDICAL AND SURGICAL CLINIC (44 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

INTENTION UNIT NURSE IN MEDICAL AND SURGICAL CLINIC (30 HOURS) – Salary: BRL 2,849.28

PATIENT SAFETY CENTER NURSE – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

TEACHING AND RESEARCH ANALYST – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

QUALITY MANAGEMENT ANALYST – Salary: BRL 3,060.22

EDUCATION AND RESEARCH NURSE – Salary: BRL 4,179.58

REGULATION DOCTOR – Salary: BRL 7,632.00

WORKING DOCTOR – Salary: BRL 7,632.00

Scheduled public tender

• Online registration period – 07/15 to 08/15/2022 • Application for exemption from the registration fee – 07/18 and 07/19/2022 • Disclosure of exemptions granted and rejected – 08/03/2022 • Appeal against the denial of the exemption 08/04 and 08/05/2022 • Result of the appeal against the denial of the exemption 08/12/2022

• Last day for payment of bank slip 08/16/2022 • Disclosure of requests for special assistance granted, disclosure of candidates who declared themselves as Persons with Disabilities – PWD and as Blacks or Indians and Preliminary disclosure of inscriptions: 08/29/2022 • Appeals against the result of requests for special assistance, from candidates who declared themselves as Persons with Disabilities – PCD and from candidates who declared themselves as Blacks or Indians and Appeals against the results of preliminary registration: 08/30 and 08/31/2022 • Responses to appeals against the result of requests for special assistance, from candidates who declared themselves as Persons with Disabilities – PCD and from candidates who declared themselves as Blacks or Indians, Answers from appeals against the results of preliminary registrations, Disclosure of the approval of registrations Disclosure of the amount registered by position,

Publication of the locations of the Objective Test – 1st SUNDAY: 10/04/2022 • Conducting the Objective Test – 1st SUNDAY 10/09/2022 • Publication of the Objective Test answer sheet (from 12 noon) – 1st SUNDAY 10/11/2022 • Period for submission of resources against the answer of the Objective Test – SUNDAY 10/13 and 10/14/2022 • Publication of the locations of the Objective Test – 2nd SUNDAY 10/11/2022 • Conducting the Objective Test – 2nd SUNDAY 10/16/2022 • Publication of the Objective Test answer sheet (from 12 noon) – 2nd SUNDAY 10/18/2022 • Period for submission of resources against the Objective Test answer – 2nd SUNDAY 10/19 and 10/20/2022 • Answers to appeals against the Objective Test answer – ALL, Publication of the definitive answer – ALL, Preliminary result of the Objective Test: 11/25/2022 • Appeal against the preliminary result of the Objective Test 11/28 and 11/29/2022, Answers to the appeals against the preliminary result of the Objective Test, Final result of the Objective Test and Call for the Title Test: 12/07/2022 • Delivery of Securities: 12/12 and 12/13/2022 • Preliminary result of the Title Test: 01/23/2023 • Request for review against the preliminary result of the Title Test: 01/24 and 01/25/2023 • Responses to appeals against the preliminary result of the Title Test, Final Result of the Title Test and Final Result of the Public Tender: 02/07/2023

