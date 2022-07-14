R$ 54 million enter the agenda at Galo and Rodrigo Caetano takes aim at Palmeiras to hire a 25-year-old midfielder

Atletico Mineiro

The midfielder has yet to decide where he will play next season

Photo: Bruno Sousa / Atlético Mineiro
Atlético Mineiro defines its destiny in the Copa do Brasil tomorrow. After beating Flamengo 2-1, at Mineirão, now, the Minas Gerais team needs just a draw this Wednesday (13), at Maracanã to advance to the quarterfinals of the most democratic tournament in the country. In addition to the national tournament, Galo is doing very well in the Libertadores Cup, where it is also among the eight best teams in South America.

And the opponent in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament will be Palmeiras. The teams will measure forces again for Libertadores next August. But behind the scenes, Sérgio Coelho and Rodrigo Caetano are already fighting a battle with Leila Pereira and Anderson Barros. That’s because both teams monitor the situation of Uruguayan Nicolás Delá Cruz, from River Plate. The good news for Atlético is that the Palmeiras do not seem to be so excited to bring the midfielder because he is an expensive player, according to the journalist. André Hernan.

Atlético Mineiro is more willing to have the professional in its squad. According to information from Argentina, the Uruguayan’s salary is R$900,000 per month. Even living a financial crisis, Rodrigo Caetano and Sérgio Coelho point out behind the scenes that the club can pay this amount to have the midfielder in their squad soon.

Despite being able to pay the professional’s salary, what makes negotiations difficult at the moment is that Nicolás De La Cruz, although he has not renewed with River Plate, from Argentina and is already free to sign a pre-contract with any team, does not seem agree to leave the Millionaires without financial compensation. Therefore, the negotiations have not yet advanced. The information is from reporter Sebastian Srur.

To take De La Cruz out of River at that moment, Rodrigo Caetano and Sérgio Coelho would have to pay around R$ 54 million to bring the Uruguayan to Cidade do Galo. For the sector, Turkish coach Mohamed already has Nacho Fernandez and Zaracho. However, the board understands that it is necessary to bring one more athlete to the position.

