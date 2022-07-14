R$230 thousand? Wrong! Alex Teixeira confirms lower salary in agreement with Vasco

New reinforcement of Cruz-Maltino confirmed in “participation” in a program that will not receive disclosed value

One thing is certain: the attacking midfielder Alex Teixeiracreates from the base of the Vascowill wear the club’s shirt until the end of 2022. Cruz-Maltino met with the athlete this last Tuesday, the 12th, and closed his return.

the journalist Lucas Pedrosafrom the channel SBTtold a little behind the scenes. Alex Teixeira turned down other proposals from Brazil and Europe, higher salaries and even a marketing project for the Vasco to increase your earnings and seduce you.

The attacking midfielder “participated” in the program SBT Sports Rio Meanwhile Pedrosa told details about what had been learned from the meeting between Vasco and Alex Teixeirathe player sent a message to the journalist and confirmed all the information.

And it went further. He revealed that the revealed salary of R$230,000 per month was wrong. According to the athlete himself, he will receive less than that on his return to Vasco. Even with the Marketing Department looking for a solution.

The new reinforcement of Vasco da Gama reinforced, in a message, what the journalist found, and informed the board that his return to the club is for love and that he would not need to do a great financial engineering to count on him. Alex should be officially announced by next Friday (15).