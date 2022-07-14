Rape, aggression and torture: the accusations that make Sport fans against Wescley | sport

In November last year, Sport exhibited on Ilha do Retiro a manifesto of diversity – against machismo, violence and discrimination. In April, he took to the field with a banner in the same tone: “Violence against women doesn’t have VAR. It’s a direct red card.” Now, however, the actions are again being demanded by the fans for a specific reason: the possible hiring of midfielder Wescley.

Since 2016, the athlete responds in court for an accusation of girlfriend assault, torture and rape – who was three months pregnant. The case has not been updated since then, but is in progress – awaiting judgment of appeal in the second instance, in the Court of Justice of Ceará. The information was confirmed by the agency’s advisory.

Wescley travels to close with Sport amid criticism from the crowd; assault case goes to court

1 of 3 Wescley — Photo: Publicity/Ceará Wescley — Photo: Publicity/Ceará

After the disclosure of the name as a possible reinforcement, fans – mainly – started a movement on social networks to take a stand against the hiring of Wescley.

– What I see in Sport is that in March it is very beautiful to call us to do a campaign, to take a picture, to say that we want the woman in the stadium. But then it passes – says Ana Beatriz Rodrigues, a fan of the club.

2 of 3 Sport fans sell out tickets on Ilha do Retiro for a game against Londrina — Photo: Igor Cysneiros / Sport Club do Recife Sport fans sell out tickets on Ilha do Retiro for a game against Londrina — Photo: Igor Cysneiros / Sport Club do Recife

Ana Beatriz is part of Elas e o Sport, a female supporter made up of more than 200 members, who supported Rubro-negro’s campaigns in March and are now fighting to be heard by the board.

– We made the open letter, asking for a meeting with the president and with the vice president of inclusion, who was our direct contact, and so far no one gives us an answer – explains Wanessa Matos.

The report reached out to the president, Yuri Romão, and the vice president of Diversity, Roberta Negrini, during this week and again this Wednesday, but there was no return. The player was also sought, through his advice, but did not comment.

Wescley arrived in Recife this week to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract with the club. Thus, the demonstrations of the crowd began in a more forceful way. At the time of the incident, the girlfriend reported the case in an interview with Diário do Nordeste.

– He found my profile password, saw the people who had it there and was disgusted. He beat me a lot, left me locked up, punched me and pulled my hair, thread by thread. It was horrible, a night to forget.

Wescley’s case is in the Women’s Court, but is awaiting a second-instance appeal at the Ceará Court of Justice.

Asked about the estimated date for this trial, the Court’s advice explained that Cases involving domestic violence against women are being processed in court secrecy – preventing the transfer of more information by the Judiciary.

Accused of assault, Wescley undergoes exams to sign with Sport

Specialist: lawyer analyzes cases

In the opinion of Janayna Nunes, a lawyer specializing in combating domestic violence, the secrecy of processes ends up making it difficult to follow up on cases.

– The secrecy of the process is often used not to protect the victim, but to protect the aggressor himself, because society itself has no information. The reason why it is taking so long, what is happening, if the aggressor is actually being punished – he explains.

The time for completion of the processes, in turn, varies according to each case and they often end up prescribing before conviction.

– As a rule, in Brazil, on average, we have a duration of six to 10 years to have a conviction in these processes. It often prescribes before conviction. There is the extinction of punishment, which we call. So this aggressor, this man, is often not effectively punished.

3 of 3 Midfielder Wescley training for Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude Midfielder Wescley training for Juventude — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

At this moment, therefore, the silence endures. In court, the case remains unresolved. On Retiro Island, there is still no answer about Wescley’s situation. Finally, says Ana Beatriz, the fans are waiting for a definitive position from the club.