Realme 9 is launched in Brazil with a 108 MP camera; see price | Cell

Realme announced the launch in Brazil of Realme 9, a top-of-the-line phone with a 108 MP camera, Super AMOLED screen and a suggested price of R$2,999. The smartphone officially arrived in the country at an event held this Tuesday (12). The device is now available for purchase and stands out for its 5,000 mAh battery. The brand also took the opportunity to reveal that the basic cell phone Realme C30 will arrive in Brazil in August, but its price has not yet been announced.

According to the manufacturer, the Realme 9 is the first model in the world with the Samsung Isocell HM6 108 MP photo sensor. Among other functions, the feature has a 3x hybrid zoom, which mixes digital and optical. The triple camera set is also made up of an 8MP ultra wide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie camera has 16 MP.

The Realme 9’s 108 MP camera with this new sensor from Samsung is capable of increasing focus accuracy by up to nine times. In addition, the component is also able to improve light input by 123% compared to the previous version of the component, resulting in sharper images.

The Realme 9 screen has 6.4 inches, Full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, a number lower than the 120 Hz of gamers devices, however, higher than the 30 or 60 Hz standards of basic to intermediate cell phones. The display glass has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device leaves the factory with Google’s Android 12 operating system and Realme UI 3.0 interface.

CPU: Snapdragon 680 (Octa-Core)

GPU: Adreno 610

RAM memory: 8 GB

Internal memory: 128 GB

Screen Size: 6.4 inches

Screen resolution: FHD+ (1080 x 2400)

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Camera: 108 MP main + 8 MP ultra wide + 2 MP macro

Selfie Camera: 16 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Android 12 operating system

Price: BRL 2,999

Realme C30 (price to be defined)

The Realme C30 has a Unisoc T612 processor, a 1.8 Ghz ccta-core chip, which works in conjunction with 2 GB of RAM. It also has 32 GB of storage. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, a single 8 MP camera, in addition to a 5 MP selfie camera and a 6.5-inch screen. Its compact design attracts attention, measuring just 8.5 mm thick and weighing 182 grams.

The Realme C30 will be released in blue, green and black colors. The device has a Realme UI Go Edition interface based on Android 11. It comes with a USB cable and a 10W charger, but does not have a headphone jack, according to the brand’s official website.

Realme C30 datasheet

CPU: Unisoc T612

GPU: ARM Mali-G57

RAM memory: 2 GB

Internal memory: 32GB

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Main Camera: 8 MP

Selfie Camera: 5 MP

Battery: 5000 mAh

Android 11 operating system

Price: undisclosed

