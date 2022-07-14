REMEMBER: Friends are accused of killing Ariane Bárbara after going out for lunch in Goiânia | Goiás

Share on WhatsApp

The purpose of the crime was to find out if Raíssa Nunes Borges, one of her friends, was a psychopath. For that, she had to kill a person to gauge her own reaction after the murder. Ariane Bárbara was chosen by her friends for being small and thin. That way, if she reacted, the three would be able to hold her more easily, according to police.

Fear of losing friendship and manipulation: See details of the testimonies of friends accused of killing Ariane

The friends were identified and remain in prison until the last update of this report:

Enzo Jacomini Carneiro (aka Freya) : identified as the author of stabbing Ariane inside the car;

: identified as the author of stabbing Ariane inside the car; Jefferson Cavalcante Rodrigues : used his own car to take the group on a tour and then throw the body in a forest;

: used his own car to take the group on a tour and then throw the body in a forest; Raisa Nunes Borges : the police said she wanted to know if she was a psychopath. She is also named as a stabbing author.

: the police said she wanted to know if she was a psychopath. She is also named as a stabbing author. A teenager was arrested at the time of the murder. , but the process runs in judicial secrecy. Therefore, the report did not obtain information about her testimony and her participation.

The defense of Jeferson Rodrigues said that he has a history of depression, but that he was always empathetic with people. The g1 received no response from the defense of Enzo Jacomini.

Lawyer Luciano Rezende, who defends Raíssa Nunes in court, said that the client is innocent and that will be proven during the process. (read the entirety at the end).

The young woman disappeared on August 24, 2021, after telling her mother that she would meet her friends for a snack and that they would pay for the snack. Her mother, Eliane Laureano, said that her daughter even sent a voice message saying that she would return home the same day, which did not happen. In the audio, Ariane says that she was very excited to go out with friends (listen below).

AUDIO: Young woman found dead in the woods said friends suspected of the crime would pay for lunch

The day after the disappearance, the mother filed a police report. After three days without hearing from her daughter, she went to the press to ask for help in publicizing the case. In the bulletin, it appears that the girl said that she was going to her friends’ house, which was in the Jaó sector, the same neighborhood where she was found dead.

Ariane’s body was found by the Civil Police in an advanced state of decomposition on the morning of August 31, 2021, in a forest. The Technical-Scientific Police reported that the identification was made through fingerprints.

According to police chief Marcos Gomes, who investigated the crime, the friends continued to act and post on social media “as if nothing had happened” days after the body was found.

Friends of young woman found dead arrested on suspicion of stabbing victim and hiding body

According to the police, the crime was planned the day before and followed a kind of ritual elaborated by the friends. Deputy Marcos Gomes explained that they chose to do everything inside Jeferson Rodrigues’ car and chose a song that talked about murder to play during a conversation between them.

In the middle of the song, Jefferson, who was driving the vehicle, snapped his fingers. That was the signal for Ariane to be killed.

The delegate told how the group was organized:

Jeferson was responsible for taking the car, lining the trunk with garbage bags (to take the body to the place where it would be left) and took two knives;

According to the sheriff, first Enzo hanged the victim, then she was stabbed;

Investigations showed that the body was then placed in the trunk and left in a woods – Jeferson was spotted walking through the region on the night of the crime.

Also according to the police, the group went out to have a snack shortly after the crime and continued to live together normally, including posting on social networks.

Note from the defense of Raíssa Nunes Borges

As a criminalist, I am fully aware that certain cases directly influence public opinion during the jury trial. However, we are confident of a fair trial and that the truth will come out. I’m focused on proving the innocence of my constituent, Ms. Raissa Nunes Borges until the end of this process.

Contrary to what many imagine, there is no final conviction against her. The process is still far from over.

As for the question of the mental insanity report attached to the case file, where no mental illness or incomplete mental development was found, it is no surprise for this Technical Defense, even because the aforementioned request came from the Defense of another of the accused, which was extended of work for Mrs. Raíssa and the others accused by the magistrate, thus, at the current procedural moment, we can say that she is imputable, that is, able to stand trial and to prove her innocence by discussing the merits of the criminal action at an opportune moment, as established by Law No. /41 and special procedure of the Jury Court.

2 of 2 Police seized knife used to kill Adriane Laureano in Goiânia, Goiás – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Police seized knife used to kill Adriane Laureano in Goiânia, Goiás – Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera