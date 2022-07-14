Renato Augusto ‘regresses’ physically and worries Corinthians for the knockout sequence

Out of combat since June 19, when he started in the 1-0 victory of Corinthians over Goiás, for the 17th round of the BrazilianRenato Augusto runs the risk of missing the team in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Before the duel against Flamengo, on Sunday (10), for the Brazilian Championship, the medical report of the alvinegro club reported that the midfielder was in physical transition, restoring physical conditioning, as well as Fagner and Maycon.

However, before the return match against Santos, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Timão passed a new update on Renato, informing that he has physically regressed and is now under the care of the medical department.

At the press conference after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, coach Vítor Pereira said that, when he played football, he went through the same discomfort in the calf felt by Renato. The Portuguese revealed that he had talked to the midfielder and explained that when shirt 8 returned to training, he felt pain again.

– Funny that I had an injury in my career to the muscle that is inside the twins. I told Renato that I already had this injury and it was one of the most difficult ones, because every time he puts his foot down, he feels like he’s going to tear. When he tried to go back, he felt pain again, he went back, the pain continued there-said Vítor at the press conference after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The coach explained that after the recovery, Renato should undergo a physical reconditioning, and hopes that the athlete can be 100% for the matches against Flamengo in Libertadores, which will take place on August 2nd and 9th.

In the Copa do Brasil, the first game of the quarterfinals is scheduled to take place between the 27th and 28th of July. The return will take place between the 17th and 18th of August.

– Honestly, we can’t risk it, then comes the physical part. When you stop feeling pain, which is a very annoying pain, you will have to physically condition yourself. I hope he comes in time to help us (in Libertadores) – pondered the Corinthians coach.

If the number 8’s situation is not encouraging, Vítor Pereira may gain more reinforcements in the coming days. Willian, who had been dealing with a subluxation in his left shoulder, already trains without restrictions with the group. In this way, shirt 10 has a chance of being listed for the club’s next commitment, Saturday (16), at 9 pm, against Ceará at Castelão.

Fagner and Maycon, who started the physical transition with Renato Augusto at the end of last week, have progressed in their respective recoveries, and are already partially participating in the activities. The Corinthians coach showed optimism with shirt 5 and said he expects him at training this Thursday (14).

– Maycon is already in a more advanced process, I hope I can count on him in training tomorrow (Thursday), but he is not conditioned either. We will try to reach the qualifiers with more solutions and a stronger team, which is not just a team to defend, but with an offensive process that is up to par – said Vítor Pereira, who conditioned the return of injured players to an offensive improvement of Corinthians . The Parque São Jorge club haven’t scored goals for six games.

Fagner was out of the last games due to an injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh suffered in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, against Boca Juniors.

Maycon’s absence was due to a grade three adductor muscle injury in his right thigh last month.