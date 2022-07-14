Renner launches new PlayStation-inspired clothing collection

Renner launched a new collection, and this time, the inspiration came from the PlayStation 5. The clothes were made in collaboration with Raphael Pereira, stylist for the main rappers in Brazil.

The Renner Play initiative will bring ten options such as hoodies, pants, shirts and shorts for lovers of the Japanese brand to parade their passion for games wherever they go.

The Renner and PlayStation collection was developed using “computer graphics applied to digital mannequins”. This technique scans real bodies so that the parts have greater wearabilityand for that to work, digital mannequins and hyper-realistic simulations are made in laboratories.

According to Fernanda Feijó, Style director at Lojas Renner, this launch is an innovative project:

Renner has been accelerating the work on the digital development of collections using 3D technology. This launch represents yet another innovative project that starts online and maintains the connection with the physical world, with the aim of increasingly improving our product creation process and the customer journey.

Where to buy the PlayStation 5-inspired Renner collection?

Renner’s PlayStation 5-inspired pieces can be found both on the retailer’s website and in physical stores. According to the company’s statement, prices start at R$ 89.90. Did you like the collection?

