Renovation with São Paulo stops, and Igor Vinícius is probed by two Spanish football clubs

O Sao Paulo can lose right-back Igor Vinícius for free. That’s because the club has stopped the negotiation for the renewal of the player’s contract, which runs until the end of the year, and sees his shirt 2 being polled by at least two clubs in Spain.

The information was first revealed by the portal ‘Sports Gazette‘ and confirmed by THROW! together by tricolor football staff.

São Paulo made a proposal to renew with Igor Vinícius that ended up being denied for being considered well below expectations. The club then requested a counter-proposal to the right-back’s manager, which was done about 20 days ago.

The report found that the counter-offer by the staff of Igor Vinícius displeased the football board, which came to consider the renewal of the full-back’s bond.

The problem for Tricolor is that Igor Vinícius’ agents would have informed that the player was probed by at least two clubs in Spain, in addition to other teams in Brazilian football.

Igor Vinícius arrived at São Paulo initially on loan from Ituano, in 2019, but was definitively acquired after pleasing the board at the time. A total of 130 games for the club, five goals scored and the title of the 2021 Paulista Championship. The shirt 2 has recently been winning the dispute with the veteran Rafinha for the spot on the right-back in the option of coach Rogério Ceni.

So far, São Paulo has only agreed to renew the contract of reserve goalkeeper Thiago Couto, until the end of 2024.

The Julio Casares management has Rafinha, Miranda, Walce, Reinaldo, Gabriel Neves, Eder and Toró on the list to negotiate the renewal of contracts that expire at the end of this year. In addition to them, there is Marcos Guilherme, reinforcement for this transfer window, who signed a risky contract until December, and Igor Gomes, whose contract runs until the end of March next year.

Still no news about possible renewals, everyone has an uncertain future. Some have even aroused interest from other teams.

