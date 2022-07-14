Repentant, José Lucas asks Juma for forgiveness in Pantanal

It’s not today that Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos) struggles with his feelings for Juma (Alanis Guillen), doing everything to hide it from everyone, however, in a moment of weakness, ended up doing something that doesn’t match his character at all. In the next chapters of wetlandthe son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will be taken by guilt and will ask his brother’s girlfriend for forgiveness.

After doing everything to prevent him from doing something stupid motivated by his feelings, José Lucas ended up giving in to temptation and ended up going after Juma in his tapera to declare himself and ask for a kiss. However, his aggressive way of acting ended up scaring the young woman, requiring the intervention of Maria Marruá in the form of a jaguar and the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) to prevent the actions of the pawn.

José Lucas thinks about leaving the farm. Source: Reproduction/Globo

All this caused a great load of guilt and regret to fall on José Lucas, who even thought about leaving the farm to get away from this feeling. However, over time he came to understand better and decided to ask Juma for forgiveness for all he had done, in the hope that they would now live in peace as a family.

Now, José Lucas is still struggling to overcome everything that happened, and a new love seems to be very close to happening in his life.