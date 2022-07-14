Reporter says he felt humiliated by Stênio Garcia’s wife

Journalist and youtuber Marcos Bulques said he felt disrespected and humiliated after Marilene Saade, wife of actor Stênio Garcia, interrupted an interview he was doing with the famous, and forcibly removed her husband from the place.

In an interview with the program “A Tarde É Sua”, on RedeTV!, Bulques countered Saade and said that he did not ask Garcia to remove the protective mask against the coronavirus for the recording. Still, he pointed out the inconsistency of the famous’s wife, due to the fact that she shows concern for his health, but puts her hand in her beloved’s mouth without having sanitized.

“At no time did I ask him to take off his mask, he took it off of his own free will. His wife was at the cashier when I saw her pass at a certain moment, suddenly the interview started, and out of nowhere she appeared, she claimed at that time moment that would be because of the coronavirus. Now funny that he is without a mask, she went to the cashier, and then she came and put her hand on his face. I found it incoherent “, he declared.

“It was her lack of respect, not only with me as a communication professional who was working there, not only with Beth Goulart who was launching the book, not only with the public, but especially with Stênio, because he deserved respect at that moment. So it was very sad, humiliating, I’ve never been in a situation like this. I’ve interviewed many people and I’ve never witnessed it. [algo parecido]”, he added, emphasizing that “I couldn’t do anything, because what could I do?”.

Later, in the midst of negative repercussions for the attitude taken, Marilene Saade spoke out, rebutted the criticism and justified her reaction for being “under pressure”.

“The reporter didn’t let [o Stênio] put on the mask. If the Stênio’s pressure rises too much, he may have a stroke. Wrong are you from the press […] They wouldn’t let me put on the mask. And the guy from the press pissed me off and still had the courage to call me now. I didn’t yell, I said, ‘Put on the mask’,” she said.

Understand

Marilene Saade removed Stênio Garcia from an interview that the actor gave to Marcos Bulques last night, during the launch of a book written by actress Beth Goulart. At the time, Saade claimed concern for her husband’s health, who is 90 years old.

Without asking the reporter for permission, Stênio’s wife criticized her husband for not using a protective mask against the coronavirus. According to Marilene, the famous could catch covid, which she wanted to avoid, since so far he has not contracted the disease.

“You can’t get coronavirus, you haven’t caught it until now,” said Marilene. “Help,” shouted Garcia. “No, sorry,” said the actor’s wife after the reporter tried to calm the mood.

After Marilene Saade used force to put the mask on Stênio Garcia’s face and managed to get him out of the scene, the reporter said it was “an embarrassing situation”.

See the moment below: