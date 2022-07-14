Research: Lula grows and passes Bolsonaro in Rio, says Genial/Quaest

Research released this Thursday (14/7) shows Lula ahead of Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro (photo: Ricardo StuCkert/PT/Marcos Corra/PR) Genial/Quaest poll released this Thursday (7/14) shows that former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) is ahead of President Jair Bolsonaro in the State of Rio de Janeiro. The PT has 39% of voting intentions against 34% for Bolsonaro.

In the latest poll, released on May 22, Bolsonaro and Lula appeared tied with 35% of voting intentions.

In third place is Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6%, followed by Andr Janones (Avante) and Simone Tebet (MDB), tied with 2%. J Vera Lcia (PSTU) has 1% of voting intentions.

The other pre-candidates Pablo Maral (Pros), Felipe D’vila (Novo), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Luciano Bivar (UB) and Leonardo Pricles (UP) did not score.

Altogether, white, undecided and null votes added up to 4%; among respondents, 11% said they will not vote for any candidate.

The survey was carried out between the 8th and 11th of July and included 1,200 respondents aged 16 and over, from Rio de Janeiro. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.8 percentage points.

The research was registered with the TSE under the numbers RJ-05160/2022 and BR-04560/2022.