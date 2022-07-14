Researcher sees JN as a “political actor” and cites an anti-PT “narrative”

This is part of the online version of this Wednesday (13) edition of Mauricio Stycer’s newsletter. In the complete newsletter, only for subscribers, the columnist also makes suggestions for reading for the week. To receive the newsletter and access the full content, click here.

In a recently released academic study, journalist and linguist Eliara Santana seeks to demonstrate that the “Jornal Nacional” was “a relevant support” in the implementation and consolidation of some recent political processes in Brazilian history, such as the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff (PT ).

In the researcher’s view, the so-called “corporate media”, which Globo’s main newscast integrates, also played a role in the situation that followed Dilma’s removal, “inserting the country in a context of great social polarization and also of political and economy, extending to the 2018 electoral process and beyond”.

In the book “Jornal Nacional: a political actor on the scene” (Editora Meraki, 192 pages, R$ 46), Santana states that the impeachment process would be different “if it were not supported and legitimized by the corporate media”. She defends the idea that the media “built a narrative” that led people to associate the PT with “a corruption never seen before” and to blame the Dilma government for “an unprecedented economic crisis”.

To demonstrate the thesis, the researcher looks for examples in different editions of the “Jornal Nacional”. On March 13, 2015, when reporting demonstrations in favor of Dilma, the JN emphasizes that the organizers are CUT unionists. Three days later, when talking about protests against the president, the newscast does not identify the organizers, which, according to her, would give an idea of ​​”spontaneity of the movement”.

The disclosure in JN of leaked audios of a conversation between Dilma and former President Lula, in March 2016, “induces viewers to emotion, to commotion, which is not necessarily positive, but also to anger and indignation.” This occurs, according to Santana, because of the way the news was “staged, with the dramatization of the action and representations of the characters and the intervention of narrators” (William Bonner and Renata Vasconcellos).

The graphic representation of the news about corruption accusations in the JN during this period – a pipeline through which money flows with a red background – seeks to “awaken the spectator’s emotion”, he says. Added to this, he points out, is the “modalization of voice and intonation (more serious and circumspect at times, effusive at others)” of the newscast presenters.

The researcher also sees a “process of resignification” of the economic news, in which “conjunctural problems are approached as very serious issues” and positive news suffers the effect of “silencing”. These are the cases of the announcement, in 2014, that Brazil left the UN hunger map, reported in 38 seconds, and the record that the country reached the lowest unemployment rate in history (4.8%), in December 2014, which deserved 30 seconds from JN.

By way of comparison, Santana records a news item from January 2018, during the Temer government, when the unemployment rate reached 12.7%, the worst in five years, and the television news’s emphasis is on “signs of economic recovery still discrete, but enough to encourage more people to look for jobs”.

The researcher sees different approaches towards former President Lula and then-presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. The two go through what she calls a process of “silencing” – the news avoids showing the speeches of both. In the case of Lula, still in prison, it is with a “negative bias”, as he ignores the many interviews he gives and the political movement that took place around him in the period. In Bolsonaro’s case, it is with a “positive bias”, as it would be a way of “not exposing a controversial and avowedly homophobic candidate”.

Finally, Santana analyzes what she sees as “the deconstruction of President Bolsonaro”, from the election and inauguration. The “silencing” that took place in the electoral campaign gives way, he says, to a “frontal clash” from 2019 onwards, with allegations of corruption and news about the death of Marielle Franco and, in 2020, with the exposure of the president’s denialist speech about the coronavirus pandemic.

Although supported by objective records, Eliara Santana’s analysis reproduces, in several passages, a long-established view on the left that Globo is persecuting the PT. The study would gain more solidity if it went back to at least the end of the 1980s and showed how the “Jornal Nacional” reported on key episodes of political and economic life in other governments.

to remember

Columnist José Simão, author of the autobiography “Definitively, Simão” Image: Bob Wolfenson

Present in the lives of “Folha” readers since 1987 and in the lives of Band listeners since 2005, José Simão was convinced by editor Matinas Suzuki Jr. writing his memoirs. “Definitively, Simão” (Objetiva, 280 pages, R$ 64.90) is the amusing result of this endeavor.

In the style that consecrated him both in the newspaper and on the radio (and also on the internet; he was a columnist for the UOL for many years), Simão relives important facts, and others not so much, of his life with short sentences, exclamation points and, above all, a lot of good humor.

We get to know his family better, especially his parents, in São Paulo in the 1950s. We follow his many adventures in the tropicalismo universe in the 1970s, between Ipanema and Arembepe, in the company of Waly Salomão, Gal Costa, Caetano and many others. And Simão also tells details that few know about his two great loves, Antonio Salomão, with whom he was married for 30 years, and Gustavo Borges, his current partner.

The book also describes how he became a television critic and, more importantly, how he injected humor in an original way in this activity. He started writing about soap operas in 1987, but after two years he realized that “the news are more exciting” – and he became the “general scoundrel of the Republic”, making us laugh to this day.

“Definitively, Simão” also brings a beautiful tribute to Ricardo Boechat, Simão’s companion on the radio, talks about his passion for Net and Flix cats and offers, for television fans, lists with the best and most trash in programming. Simão closes the book noting that he is 79 years old. He adds: “The uproar never ends! Jesus Christ, I’m still here! To the joy of many and the despair of the few! I’m here!”

to forget

Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) in Pantanal Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Saying that soap operas are too long is a familiar topic, but one that is always updated. The victim of the moment is “Pantanal”, the great novel by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, revised and rewritten by his grandson Bruno Luperi. The plot has entered a stage of a double boiler and monotony, and nothing interesting has happened for at least three weeks.

The reasons that explain the long duration of telenovelas are mainly economic. Novel is an expensive production. It involves a lot of heavy spending, with sets, costumes, technical teams, actors, etc. The longer it stays on the air, the more these costs are diluted and the profit from advertising is greater.

It is very difficult to maintain a compelling story over 150 or 180 chapters. Nobody can. The curious thing, in the case of “Pantanal”, is that it is a “remake” so faithful to the original that Luperi did not (or did not want to avoid) the “tummy” problems diagnosed in the original version, in 1990.

As I’ve written before, “Pantanal” deserved the good ratings it achieved in 2022. It’s a great soap opera, with good subjects, great characters and an engaging plot. But there was no need to repeat the boring part.

The phrase

Actor Pedro Cardoso, currently living in Portugal Image: Reproduction/TV UOL

Streaming tries to make an American TV in Brazil. I think he has very little sensitivity to the Brazilian cultural fact. “Pantanal” is much more echoing in cultural life in Brazil than any program on streaming

Pedro Cardoso in an interview with UOL in which he also spoke about the political situation in Brazil, his hatred of the Bolsonaro government, the risks that Brazilian democracy faces at the moment, and also about communication and television.

