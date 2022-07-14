‘Resident Evil: The Series’ continues the history of games and resurrects villain in new version | TV and Series

At first glance, the most ardent fan might not recognize the games in “Resident Evil: The Series”. Despite a not-too-distant future and mostly new characters, the production that debuts this Thursday (14) uses the entire story presented in the games as a backdrop.

“Games have a very big mythology. It’s been over 30 years. And all this happened in the world of the series, but in the past”, says the person responsible for the adaptation, Andrew Dabb, in an interview with g1.

With so much material to remember, while pleasing the franchise’s loyal audience, the production decided then that a good way would be to tell a story of its own.

“Things get a little confusing. Who knew what when? Who’s whose daughter? Who’s a clone? Who’s a monster? Who’s turned into a monster? Who died in a volcano? don’t also run over those who don’t know the games so well.”

The future presented by the series does not mean, however, that familiar faces will be completely absent. In fact, not even a death considered definitive in the games prevents one of the most well-known villains of all “Resident Evil” from appearing.

The evil and ultra powerful Albert Wesker appears, somehow, played by Lance Reddick (“The Wire”), one of Hollywood’s most connected actors to the games industry, with work in franchises such as “Destiny” and “Horizon Zero Dawn” .

All eight hour-long episodes of the season premiere at the same time on Netflix this Thursday.

The series’ history is actually divided into two different eras, separated by about 14 years before and after a mysterious event that turned the absolute majority of the world’s population into the franchise’s famous zombies and other monsters.

Even so, they both accompany one of Wesker’s daughters as she deals with the secrets of her dysfunctional family on a planet under the shadow of the evil Umbrella corporation.

In addition to offering more freedom to creators, the choice of this path also removed the production from a competition with the film that tried to restart the franchise in theaters, “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (2021), with the numerous animations. and, of course, with the film series starring Milla Jovovich.

It also motivated a search for a different Wesker — but one that kept the character’s nature.

“We’ve talked to a lot of people and seen a lot of testing. But when Lance’s name came up it made a lot of sense, because Wesker has two things. He’s got a lot of presence and a lot of what I like to call a silent threat. Things that Lance has.” , says Dabb.

“When he gets really serious and really menacing it sends a shiver down your spine. And there were also things about the character that no one expected, like having daughters and being a family guy, which Lance could really master.”

The 59-year-old American Lance Reddick already had a few years of career in TV when he appeared in “The Wire”, one of the series considered responsible for what has been called the “golden age of television”.

In recent years, however, he has incorporated a series of works that have brought him closer to another type of narrative.

In addition to playing central characters in the two great franchises, he participated in the cast of “Quantum Break”, an interactive narrative style game, and voiced one of the characters in the animation based on “Castlevania”.

In “Resident Evil”, he has the opportunity to embody one of the most iconic villains of one of the most iconic horror series, but still presents different versions of the character.

“I was able to read the first seven of the eight episodes before I even started filming. So I was already pretty excited. By the time I got to the moments where you can see so many different sides of my personality. same person,” says Reddick.