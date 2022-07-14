Retail investor will have quick access to stock offerings for qualifiers

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) edited four of its resolutions to give more flexibility and agility to operations in the capital market. The new regulatory framework comes into effect from January next year. The new rules will replace instructions 400, which regulates offerings to the general public, and issuances via 476, aimed at professional investors. They will give way to resolution 160, the main novelty, which will regulate primary or secondary public offerings.

“It is a very relevant improvement of the public offering regime, which now follows a common matrix”, says Marcelo Barbosa, president of the CVM.

With the change, the retail investor will no longer need to wait 18 months to access, in the secondary market, shares issued in offers directed to qualified people. The old rule will only continue to apply in cases of issuances made by pre-operational companies.

On the other hand, issuing companies that opt ​​for an operation aimed at qualified buyers will be able to access an unlimited number of investors with this profile. Currently, this amount was limited to 50. Therefore, companies were prohibited from making a wide disclosure of the offer – which will also change from January.

“There is no longer the concept of ‘restricted effort – which was to reach a small audience, without being authorized to carry out a larger outreach campaign. We exclude this limitation. Even though it is aimed at a qualified audience, it is possible to publicize the offer widely”, explained Antonio Carlos Berwanger, superintendent of market development at the CVM.

With these and other changes foreseen by the new regulatory framework, such as the expansion of automatic registration of offers, the regulatory body expects to provide more liquidity to the market. By simplifying the rules on securities offerings and demanding more concise information, the CVM wants issuers to gain agility to take advantage of windows of opportunity in the market.

“A faster and simpler process, by definition, will have more appeal. It becomes less costly. I believe that the coordinators of the offers will be more comfortable in recommending operations to issuers, as it will be possible to take better advantage of the windows. Today the market has more appetite for offers that reach a more dispersed audience”, added Barbosa.

Offer coordinators will be monitored in accordance with resolution 161, which also takes effect in April. The rules were created to more efficiently monitor these intermediaries in offers in which there is less prior control by the CVM. The objective is also to attract new agents to coordinate the public offerings.

