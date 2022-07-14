Retail sales grow 0.1% in May, but the increase is the lowest of the year, shows IBGE | Economy

Retail sales grew by 0.1 % in May, compared to April, according to data released this Wednesday (13) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It was the fifth straight month of growth – but the indicator’s worst performance this year.

“This result shows a scenario of stability from April to May. But despite coming from four positive results, the rates were decreasing. We observed a resumption in retail trade, but that comes from a low base, December, and always with a less intense accumulation over these months”, pointed out in a note the manager of PMC, Cristiano Santos.

The main upward influences came from pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery items and textiles, clothing and footwear. On the negative side, furniture and appliances and other articles for personal and domestic use weighed in.

Pharmaceutical items were featured

Highlight in the month, the pharmaceutical articles sector had its growth linked to the price readjustments of medicines, authorized by the government in April. There was a 3.6% increase in sales volume, while revenue grew 5%.

“This is already the second consecutive month of increase, and it coincides with the readjustments of the sector, in the months of April and May”, explains Santos, from IBGE.

Despite the 0.1% increase in retail sales volume in May, revenue grew by 0.4%, showing the impact of inflation in the sector.

Among fuels and lubricants, this effect was quite felt: while sales volume grew 2.1% from April to May, revenue increased by 3.5%.

“But the biggest example is the supermarket sector, which from April to May grew 1% in volume and 4.1% in revenue, that is, four times more, signaling mainly food inflation”, says the PMC manager.

Furniture and appliances were the highlight of the fall

The furniture and home appliances segment retreated 3% from April to May, the biggest drop among the surveyed segments.

According to the research manager, the activity had considerable losses throughout 2021, after a rise in demand in the previous year, when people, who stayed at home more, ended up spending more on these items.

“After this extraordinary demand, these products started to have less importance in the budget of families, especially household appliances”, pointed out the research manager.

In the year, retail accumulates growth of 1.8% and in the last 12 months, down 0.4% – the first negative result since September 2017, when it was -0.7%.

See the performance of each segment

Among the eight activities surveyed, six had positive rates in May.

Fuels and lubricants: 2.1%

Hypermarkets, supermarkets, food products, beverages and tobacco: 1%

Fabrics, clothing and footwear: 3.5%

Furniture and appliances: -3.0%

Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery items: 3.6%

Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery: 5.5%

Office, IT and communication equipment and supplies: 2.0%

Other articles for personal and domestic use: 0.1%

Vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces: -0.2% (expanded retail)

Building material: -1.1% (expanded retail)

In the expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, the activities of vehicles, motorcycles, parts and pieces and construction material, the volume of sales increased by 0.2% compared to April. Compared to May 2021, extended retail dropped 0.7%. In the year, the accumulated was 1% and in the last twelve months, 0.3%.

From April to May, retail sales grew in 18 of the 27 federation units, according to the IBGE. Highlight for Minas Gerais (3.6%), Rio Grande do Sul (3.1%) and Roraima (3.1%).

Among the negative highlights, Rondônia (-2.8%), Rio Grande do Norte (-2.3%) and Tocantins (-2.1%).

In the annual comparison, there was an increase in 17 locations. A negative highlight went to Amapá (-10.6%), Bahia (-7.4%) and Pernambuco (-7.0%). At the other end, the sharpest increases were registered in Roraima (11.0%), Alagoas (9.7%) and Mato Grosso do Sul (7.9%).

High interest rates and persistent inflation have taken away the purchasing and consumption power of families, affecting prospects for economic growth in the coming months. Last week, the IBGE showed that the IPCA accelerated again in June, and started to accumulate a high of 11.89% in 12 months.

Inflation, high interest rates and a weaker world: the risks that could undermine the growth of the Brazilian economy

The confidence of Brazilian consumers improved in June, but driven only by the higher-income population, according to a survey by the Fundação Getúlio Vargas.

Industrial production grew by only 0.3% in May, and remains below the pre-pandemic level, as the IBGE showed last week.