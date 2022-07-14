Risk of lack of serum for hemodialysis worries specialists – 07/13/2022

The risk of lack of saline solution in clinics and hospitals where patients with renal failure undergo hemodialysis, among other health establishments, raises concern among professionals and public managers in various parts of the country.

During a public hearing held today (12) by the Social Security and Family Commission of the Chamber of Deputies to address the risk of shortages of various medicines, leaders of the Brazilian Association of Dialysis and Transplant Centers (Abcdt) and the Association of Nephrology Centers Santa Catarina (Ascene) focused on the difficulties in acquiring saline, whose prices, according to them, have increased far beyond inflation. Representatives of the Ministry of Health reported that, recently, the folder also faced problems to acquire the product that would be distributed to states and municipalities.

According to the president of Ascene, Tarcísio Steffen, the situation has been worsening since the end of 2021 and for months the entities have been demanding urgent measures from federal and state public authorities.

“There is no hemodialysis without an input as basic as saline, but to give you an idea, most clinics in Santa Catarina – and, according to reports, in Brazil – are already diluting potassium chloride with distilled water in order to make hemodialysis sessions”, said Steffen, when showing copies of the exchange of messages with suppliers reporting not having the product for prompt delivery. He added that there are also difficulties in providing distilled water. “We have to do something. As a manager, I don’t want to live what we saw [a população enfrentar] In Manaus [no início de 2021, quando faltou oxigênio nos hospitais para pacientes com covid-19].”

High in prices

According to representatives of Ascene and Abcdt, in addition to the difficulties of buying saline, hemodialysis clinics have been facing difficulties to afford the high prices of the product.

Documents presented during the public hearing indicate that bags of 1,000 milliliters (ml) of saline solution cost, until the end of October 2021, around R$4.01. In mid-April of this year, the input reached a price of R$ 25. Since then, prices have varied, but always at levels above R$ 21.

“Here we have a price quote from yesterday. [Bolsa de] 1,000 ml serum: R$ 31.40”, demonstrated Steffen, displaying a new message on the plenary panel. “This absurd increase has created a problem for clinics. Either there will be a lack of serum or it will be financially unfeasible for the clinics to continue attending to patients already in treatment”, added the president of Ascene, guaranteeing that, even though it is willing to pay the prices currently charged, the company where he works is having difficulties to replace the fences. than 12 thousand serum bags that it uses monthly.

The president of the Brazilian Association of Parenteral Solutions Industry (Abrasp), André Francisco Ignácio, denied that the national manufacturers of serums (as parenteral solutions are known) have reduced the pace of production.

“A monitoring started 45 days ago shows that all manufacturers continue to produce with the same capacities prior to the complaints. We have a situation of normality, satisfactory. There is no factory stopped at this moment and the industries that had maintenance stoppages scheduled for the coming months canceled them to keep production constant in this scenario in which difficulties are reported to find the product on the market”, said Ignacio.

The Abrasp executive, however, acknowledged the rise in prices, although not at the levels reported by Steffen, from Ascene. According to Ignacio, this is due to several “complex” causes, such as the devaluation of the real against the dollar; the increase in raw material from abroad and logistical difficulties.

“The rise in prices is far from the reported values ​​and is obviously due to the industry’s reaction to the general increase in production costs – it is worth noting that the biggest cost of a bottle of serum is precisely the plastic packaging, an item derived from the oil, which has increased by more than 190% since the beginning of the pandemic”, argued Ignácio, noting that the consequences of the pandemic made clear the need for Brazil “to reestablish its national park for the production of pharmaceutical ingredients.”

“We have, for example, a globalized API supply chain [ingredientes farmacêuticos ativos] concentrated in very few countries. Some studies, including this very House [Câmara], concluded that the main problem of the Brazilian industrial health complex is external dependence. There was a dismantling of the Brazilian industry linked to medicines, mainly inputs. This external dependence generates the two main problems that we are experiencing today: the unavailability of certain substances and the very high price of other items available for purchase.”

Reports of difficulties

Director of the Department of Pharmaceutical Assistance and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health, Ediane de Assis Bastos, added that the ministry has faced difficulties in acquiring, in auctions, in a centralized way, the stocks of some supplies distributed to states and municipalities on an emergency basis.

“We recently held an auction for the acquisition of [chamado] calamity kit and we failed to buy serum”, said Ediane, confirming that since March of this year, the ministry has been receiving official letters from state health secretariats, patient associations and other institutions linked to the health area reporting difficulties in supply or even the lack of several medications.

“Almost all the letters we received report the lack of dipyrone and some antibiotics. In view of this, the ministry started a series of articulation actions with the productive sector and consumers to try to identify the causes of these problems. This situation has been happening since 2019 and intensified in 2020 and 2021, but for most of the medicines acquired by the ministry, we have already started to verify a certain normality”, guaranteed the director, when explaining that part of the general problem – and not just the serum – was caused by the discharge of production costs.

“It was not being advantageous for the industry to produce these medicines, because the inputs were more expensive; the costs to import these medicines also increased and the value [de venda] did not allow [aos produtores] keep up with the rise in costs”, said Ediane.

The representative of the Ministry of Health recalled that, in order to circumvent the problem, the federal government enacted, last June, Resolution No. at risk of shortages (amikacin sulfate; aminophylline; dopamine hydrochloride; dipyrone; immunoglobulin and magnesium sulfate). In addition, it extended the reduction of the import tax on materials related to the fight against covid-19, such as dipyrone and saline bags.

Solutions for shortages

The executive secretary of the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (Cmed), Romilson de Almeida Volotão, said that the measures were adopted in order to respond to the “serious risk of shortages that could affect people’s lives” and not “to correct drug price distortions”. And if the abusive rise in prices of serum or other regulated products is proven, those responsible will be punished.

“I leave here, publicly, that the factory price of a bag of 500 ml of saline solution varies between R$ 6.07 and R$ 6.20. Any price above that is a clear violation of Cemed’s rules, liable to punishment. If there is evidence that this is happening, either in the purchase made or in the offer [dos produtos]which cannot be made above the price, I can guarantee that every complaint sent to Anvisa and Cemed is investigated”, said Volotão.

At the end of the public hearing, at the suggestion of federal deputy Carmen Zanotto (Cidadania-SC), it was agreed that, within seven days, the participating entities will define a schedule for working meetings in order to try to find a solution to the problem. “This issue is very worrying. The lack of medicines [e não só de soro fisiológico] is already being registered in 12 Brazilian states. When there is a shortage, we also face overpricing. Therefore, we need to understand what is causing this lack of strategic inputs that cannot be replaced by other products. And we need urgent decision-making, because with these prices, it is practically impossible to acquire these products”, said Zanotto.

“We will need to act with more intensity. I believe that Anvisa, as a price and supply regulator, will need to act more rigorously, since we are talking about a situation in which the industry is producing, but the products are not reaching the end “, he added.