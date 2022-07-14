RN registers 5 sexual crimes inside health units since January | large northern river

Rio Grande do Norte recorded five sex crimes within health units since January 2022. Official data are from the Civil Police of the state.

Two cases were rape. One of them, against an underage victim, in a hospital.

The Civil Police also recorded three cases of sexual harassment that occurred in a hospital environment.

Another rape case registered by the corporation did not have the type of health unit specified.

The police do not disclose information about the people involved and say that investigations into the crimes are being carried out under judicial secrecy.

“This year, for example, there is a case of investigation of possible rape, but there is a whole secret investigation and we cannot say who are involved, if it is a health professional or not”, explained the coordinator of the Specialized Police Stations for Assistance to Women, Paoulla Maués.

“In this case of crimes against sexual dignity, which affects the victim a lot, we maintain extreme secrecy because we really preserve her privacy“, he reinforced.

In all, the state had 312 cases of rape between January and June, and 213 cases of rape of vulnerable people in the same period.

‘It’s not a common crime’, explains delegate

Delegate Paoulla Maués, coordinator of the DEAMs, explained that Crimes against sexual dignity in healthcare settings are not crimes that occur frequently.

“It is not a common crime. Crimes against sexual dignity occur in hospitals, in clinics, it is not commonplace. We do not have great records of this. This year we had a possible case of rape, which was not confirmed, it is still under investigation. So it’s not common,” he explained.

In 2021, there were 11 sexual crimes in the state’s health facilities. During the year there were no cases of rape, but there were three reports of sexual harassment and eight of sexual harassment.

While the three cases of harassment occurred in hospitals, the harassment was recorded in different environments, such as medical clinics (3), hospitals (3), dental office (1) and another in an unspecified health unit.

The DEAMs coordinator believes that this type of crime has not increased over the years, but believes that there is underreporting with regard to registration.

“In this case, there is underreporting. Also because the nature of the sexual crime, regardless of where it was committed, this underreporting already occurs quite a lot. it is very harmful to the victim. So, as it affects the psychological aspect, the victim’s intimacy, it is more difficult to reach a record of a complaint. So there is underreporting. This is a fact”, he explained.

When the victim suffers a crime of sexual harassment, it is possible to file a complaint online, at the Virtual Women’s Police Station.

In cases of rape, it is necessary to look for one of the Police Stations Specialized in Assistance to Women (DEAM) in Rio Grande do Norte.

“We do the service protocol, forward it to technical expertise and will collect all the other evidence, whether testimonial or expert, to be able to subsidize the complaint that is made by the Public Ministry”, explained the coordinator of the DEAMs, Paoulla Maués .

The delegate explains that the Civil Police also has a partnership with a university for the monitoring and reception of women who report the crime. “The Civil Police are not limited to qualified repression, but they are also concerned with the victim’s psychology”, she explains.

If it is in the victim’s interest, she is referred to a multidisciplinary care. “They have a gynecologist, psychologist, psychiatrist, everything to follow up, if she wants to”.

“The main function of the police in these cases of sexual dignity is reception, protection, and then repression.”

National repercussion case

The topic came to light after an anesthesiologist was arrested in the act, for rape, in Rio de Janeiro, last Monday (11).

The professional was filmed abusing a patient while she was doped and performing a cesarean section at the Heloneida Studart Women’s Hospital in Vilar dos Teles, São João de Meriti, a municipality in Baixada Fluminense.

Anesthetist accused of raping pregnant woman during childbirth