Roberto Carlos gets upset with fans during a concert in Rio; know the reason | celebrities



Roberto Carlos gets bored during a show in Rio – Beatriz Damy / AgNews

Roberto Carlos gets bored during a concert in RioBeatriz Damy / AgNews

Published 07/14/2022 10:45 | Updated 07/14/2022 11:06

Rio – Roberto Carlos was upset with the audience present at his show at Qualistage, in the West Zone of Rio, on Wednesday night. The 81-year-old singer was annoyed by the commotion at the front of the stage before the song that gives fans a chance to win the much-coveted rose delivered by him. The information was confirmed by the artist’s press office, per daythis Thursday morning.

“Roberto was upset, yes. Usually, fans run to the edge of the stage when he sings the song ‘Como é Grande o Meu Amor Por Você’. Yesterday, they ran when he started singing ‘Cavalgada’, which is a song before. And ‘Cavalgada’ is a very delicate, quiet song. At this moment, 50, 60 people started running to the edge of the stage. The fans started saying: ‘I love you’, ‘I want a rose’, ‘I want to get married. with you’. And that was taking his concentration away at that moment of the number. He said: ‘You came early’ and went back to singing. The people continued there. He then asked for silence”, informed Roberto’s representative.

The publicist also denied that Roberto ended the show ahead of schedule and delivered the roses ‘anyway’ to the fans. “He didn’t finish the show before. He sang until the end, he offered the show to Erasmo Carlos, who was in the audience. And he didn’t have to throw the roses anyway. He kissed and did the distribution as he always does”, he commented. the professional, who added: “The truth is that Roberto is a very perfectionist. He wants everything to be perfect, the way he envisioned it. That just wasn’t the time for them (fans) to go to the front of the stage. show until the end, delivered the roses. He’s just not taking the gifts that fans give him because of the covid-19 pandemic”.