Roberto Carlos scolds the audience at a show in Rio de Janeiro | celebrities

Reproduction / Instagram Roberto Carlos fought with fans

Singer Roberto Carlos did not like the behavior of part of the public that accompanied the show he did, last Wednesday (13), at Qualistage, a concert venue in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

When he started singing the song “Cavalgada”, the artist saw a group of more than 40 fans leave their seats to gather near the stage, screaming and asking for the roses that the King usually distributes at the end of the performances. Irritated by the situation, Roberto Carlos scolded the spectators.

“It was an avalanche of people, in a house with 3,500 people in the audience. Because he is a perfectionist, Roberto always wants to give a sublime presentation. With this turmoil, he was totally unfocused”, tells EXTRA, the artist’s advisor.

As usual, Roberto Carlos distributes roses at the end of every show he does. On his current tour, the song that closes the repertoire is “Jesus Christ”. When the artist starts singing “How great is my love for you”, the penultimate song of the show, part of the audience is already heading to the edge of the stage to get a flower from the idol.

It happens, however, that the singer made a small change in the script of the presentation, precisely to include “Cavalgada” in the repertoire. And fans believed that the distribution of roses would happen at another time. With the crowd, Roberto asked people to be silent, so that he could proceed with the number. “You got up early,” he called out.