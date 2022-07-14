Rock Day: 15 Great Rock and Metal Vocalists of All Time

The 13th of July was chosen to commemorate the world rock day not by chance, of course, the rhythm comes from much earlier, but because it was on that date, and in 1985, the live aid. Organized by Irish Singer Bob Geldof, the festival brought together some of the biggest names in world music of the period. But it was more than a musical event, the main objective was to raise funds to help fight hunger on the African continent.

The iconic Live Aid was an ambitious undertaking: two festivals in sold-out stadiums, one at John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, USA and the other at the legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England. To give you an idea of ​​the festival’s reach, in addition to the approximately 80,000 spectators in each, there was an audience estimated at 2 billion people worldwide watching the concerts on television.

to remember the rock daywe selected 15 names of great vocalists of the genre, check them out below.

Freddie Mercury

Considered the definitive vocalist of rock, with equal perfection he sang other genres such as hard rock, heavy metal, soul, blues, jazz, pop, opera. The perfect interpreter. Mercury died in 1991.

Glenn Hughes

This Brit is the most soulful of rock vocalists. Ahead of Deep Purple, his voice has an enviable range and range and his diaphragmatic breathing is perfect, thanks to the trumpet he learned to play as a child.

Ozzy Osbourne

A great frontman, the prince of darkness is a show apart. His tearful and powerful voice was one of the pillars in the formation of heavy metal, with Black Sabbath. Funny, with his signature voice, his good songs and his very rock’n’roll attitude, he’s Ozzy and that’s more than enough.

David Coverdale

Sex appeal, husky voice, great vocal range in the high notes, made the British, both in Deep Purple and Whitesnake, one of the most cult vocalists of all time.

Chris Cornell

Died on May 18, 2017, at age 52, Chris Cornell left an extraordinary legacy whether in Audioslave, Soundgarden or as a solo artist. Born in Seattle, he has always proved to be an excellent vocalist and has already been chosen as one of the greatest heavy metal musicians of all time.

Ronnie James Dio

One of the biggest names in metal history, Dio with his precise and lyrical vocals and his partnership with Black Sabbath produced wonders like Children of the Sea, Heaven And Hell, The Sign of the Southern Cross, among many others. He died on May 16, 2010.

James Hetfield

After Dave Mustaine was kicked out of Metallica because of drug and alcohol problems, James, who was a guitarist, took over the band’s vocals. Over time, his voice got even better, in addition to the charisma he shows on stage.

Mike Patton

The Californian Faith No More is one of the most versatile vocalists in the history of music, as evidenced by his use of a wide variety of styles and techniques. His influences range from Motown soul to Pavarotti’s opera.

Bruce Dickinson

Despite not having done formal studies, the British Iron Maiden is a very technical and versatile vocalist. His voice goes from growls to the highest notes. Another asset: clear diction.

Robert Plant

The British lead singer of Led Zeppelin is a vital figure in hard rock and heavy metal. Full of emotion and personality and influenced by blues singers, his voice is imitated to exhaustion by many singers.

Janis Joplin

Considered the queen of rock and the greatest blues and soul singer of her generation, Janis Joplin died on October 4, 1970, aged 27. His visceral, rough, guttural voice makes his great hits such as Piece of My Heart, Cry Baby, Me and Bobby McGee and summertime.

Steven Tyler

The ‘screaming demon’ is one of the many nicknames Steven Tyler has earned over the course of his career as the lead singer of Aerosmith, at whose shows he stands out for his stunts, irreverent performances, in addition to the brightly colored clothes and microphone he always wears. adorned with scarves of various colors. Also a composer, this New Yorker masters several instruments such as flute, piano, violin.

Tarja Turunen

Tarja is a Finnish lyrical singer, songwriter and pianist who became world-renowned as the lead singer of the symphonic metal band Nightwish between 1996 and 2005 and has been performing solo since then.

Chester Bennington

Linkin Park singer died on July 20, 2017, the day of Chris Cornell’s birthday, which the music world also missed just two months earlier. Chester expressed anguish shared by millions of teenagers – 70 million records were sold by his band, Linkin Park, over 17 years on the road.

André Matos

Recognized as one of the greatest vocalists of Brazilian metal, Andre Matos was born in São Paulo on September 14, 1971, and became known for his work in front of the bands Viper, Angra and Shaman, as well as for his solo work, developed since 2006. A keyboard and piano student since childhood, Matos graduated in orchestral conducting and composition.