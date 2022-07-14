Rock in Rio announces Poze do Rodo, Ratos de Porão, WC on Beat and more artists on Stage Supernova | Rock in Rio 2022

Rock in Rio announced this Wednesday (13) Poze do Rodo, Ratos de Porão, WC no Beat and other artists for the festival’s Supernova Stage.

The Supernova, space for alternative attractions and new artists, had also confirmed shows by Jovem Dionísio, Whindersson Nunes, Priscilla Alcantara, Teto and Francisco, El Hombre.

Check out the schedule for this one from the Supernova Stage below and see the complete Rock in Rio line-up here.

Iron Maiden, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Dua Lipa, Guns N’Roses, Coldplay and Green Day are the headliners of Rock in Rio 2022.

Rock in Rio Supernova Stage

02/09: Crypta, Surra, Matanza Ritual and Rats de Basement

03/09: Ike, Hiosaki, Yunk Vino, MC Poze do Rodo invites Bielzin and TETO

09/04: WC on Beat and guests: Felp 22, Hyperanhas and Mc Th and Lil Whind (Whindersson Nunes) and guests: DOODE, OMNI, REID and WIU

08/09: Cali, Scatolove, O Grilo and Francisco, El Hombre

09/09: Number Teddie, Sebastianismos, Castello Branco and Supercombo

09/10: Mackaco, João Napoli, Daparte and Young Dionisio

9/11: Muse Maya, Mariah Nala, Bianca and Priscilla Alcântara

The event takes place on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, 2022, at the Olympic Park, in the West Zone of Rio.

All tickets for the ninth edition of the festival are sold out.

