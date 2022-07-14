Rodrigo Faro appears as Silvio Santos in a photo; Look

The actor and presenter Rodrigo Faro appears aged (by makeup) and with less hair in a photo taken on the set of The kidnap. In the film, a dramatization of the 2001 police case in which the presenter and owner of the SBT, Silvio Santoswas taken hostage along with his daughter Patricia Abravanel, Faro plays the eternal Homem do Baú. See his characterization as Silvio in the image below.

Faro himself used the Instagram to share a little more behind the scenes of his transformation into Silvio Santos. Look:

Kidnapping is directed by Marcelo Antunez (Federal Police: The Law is for Everyone) from a script signed by Newton Cannito (Magal and the Ants) and Anderson Almeida. The distribution of the film, which does not yet have an official release date, is from Paramount Pictures in partnership with the Image Films.

