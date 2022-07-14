Rodrigo Faro appears for the first time as Silvio Santos, and the image goes viral: ‘Looks like Kiko’

Rodrigo Faro used social networks this Wednesday (13) to share images of him characterized as Silvio Santos. The presenter will live the owner of SBT in theaters.

Rodrigo used his stories to show his image from the front, with his face characterized as Silvio Santos for the film “Sequestro”, about the episode in which the owner of the trunk was held hostage by kidnappers for seven hours in his own house. About 20 minutes after making the post in the stories, however, Rodrigo Faro deleted this photo from the front, in which his face appears.

Read too: Stênio Garcia’s wife responds to criticism for forcing her husband to put on a mask, interrupting live interview

Rodrigo Faro will be Silvio Santos in cinemas Photo: Publicity and reproduction photos/Instagram

Earlier, also in Instagram stories, Faro showed part of the processes carried out by the makeup team. In the caption, he says that it took more than 2 and a half hours to finish the characterization.

“Good morning… maoeeeee!”, he joked in the first shared photo putting a mask on his face. Afterwards, the presenter showed how the result was. “I’m still here… 2h30 of characterization,” he said.

See also: Gretchen says she made a report against a tire shop next to her house in Belém: ‘Let’s go through legal means’

Still without showing how he got the full makeup, Faro made a mystery and published a photo in the feed from the back, characterized as the famous presenter, celebrating the role in the film. “Silvio Santos. Another day of filming… How emotional my God…”, he wrote.

Check the publication:

“Kidnapping”, the film in which Rodrigo Faro will star, began filming recently. There is no confirmed date for the premiere yet.

After Faro’s publications, it didn’t take long for the images to go viral on social media. And there were those who criticized the characterization: “Afraid of going to the madrigada kitchen and meeting Rodrigo Faro de Silvio Santos”, said an internet user. “Rodrigo Faro’s characterization aimed at Silvio Santos and hit Kiko”, said a second, citing the character of the series “Chaves”, famous on the SBT grid. “Silvio Santos from Shopee,” declared a third.

Rodrigo Faro portrayed as Silvio Santos for the film “Kidnapping” Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Rodrigo Faro shows production for a film in which he will play Silvio Santos Photo: Reproduction/Instagram