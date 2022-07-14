Rodrigo Faro’s hairstyle in a film about Silvio Santos becomes a meme

The characterization of Rodrigo Faro to give life to Silvio Santos in the movie “Sequestro” generated several memes on Twitter.

With its premiere scheduled for 2023, the feature will show the owner of SBT during the period in which his daughter, Patrícia Abravanel, was kidnapped and he was taken hostage.

In the first image of the actor in character, it is possible to see that Faro put on a prosthesis to simulate the entrances and have a hairstyle similar to Silvio’s.

People reacted in amazement. The actor was even compared with Kiko, from “Chaves”.

The columnist of splash Aline Ramos also commented on the actor’s hairstyle. For her, it was very similar to the “calf entrances” cut.

I could have done the ‘calf entries’ cut, but I think that after looking at it for a while you get used to it and start to think that he really looks like Silvio Santos in some way.

Chico Barney, also a columnist, joked that the characterization made Faro look like Silvio, but when he arrives at Jassa’s salon, responsible for taking care of the presenter’s hair for decades.

He’s looking like Silvio when he arrives at Jassa’s on vacation, with his hair messed up. Then he leaves the hall totally different.

Central Splash

Run by Chico Barney on YouTube (and on TikTok and on twitter) from Splash, Wednesday’s “Splash Show” has grown, got a new name and a near-primetime track just for it. At “Central Splash”, from Monday to Friday, always at 6 pm, the columnist joins colleagues Aline Ramos and Lucas Pasin to discuss everything that is happening in reality shows, TV and in the lives of celebrities and sub-celebrities.