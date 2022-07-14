Rodrigo Mussi’s brother reveals that there is no chance of reconciliation between them: ‘I don’t want contact’

Diogo Mussi spoke once again about the disagreement with his brother, model Rodrigo Mussi.

When opening a box of questions for followers on the web, Diogo received questions and messages about the fight.

“Is there a chance of reconciling with Rodrigo?”, asked one of the lawyer’s followers.

Directly, Diogo replied on Instagram: “No. Glad he’s alive and well. But I don’t want any more contact! Unless there is a radical change”, he said, citing the brother’s serious accident.

Furthermore, Diogo commented on his brother’s view on the matter: “But as he [Rodrigo] I said ‘it’s nothing serious’, I imagine things stay that way. me and raphael [Mussi, irmão deles] We already imagined that way”.





Another follower sent a message to Diogo: “You should stop talking bad about your brother, let him live his life in peace”. The lawyer also replied: “Hi, uninformed. I only replied because he mentioned me in an interview. Check it out.”

An internet user wanted to know about the reasons for the separation between the brothers: “Is it true that you think Rodrigo was ungrateful to you? Even so soon after his recovery”, asked the person.

“I love people who think they know and think they are right. It’s a lot of creativity!”, Diogo countered on the web.



