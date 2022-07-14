Rodrigo Mussi’s brother rules out reconciliation with ex-BBB | Column Fábia Oliveira

Diogo Mussi, brother of Rodrigo Mussi, returned to use social networks to talk about the break of relationship with the ex-BBB. In a box of questions on Instagram stories, the lawyer was asked if he would have a chance of reconciling with the boy. very straight, he ruled out any possibility of talking to the commercial manager again and stated that he did not want any further contact.

“No! Glad he’s alive and well. But I don’t want any more contact! Unless there is a radical change. But as he said ‘it’s nothing serious’, I imagine things will stay that way. Rafael Mussi and I already imagined this path”, he said in the Instagram stories.

This Tuesday (12), Rodrigo Mussi opened the game and commented on the fight with his brother in an interview for ‘TV Caras’. The second eliminated from ‘Big Brother Brasil’ said it was a ‘brother thing’.

“It’s a brother thing, we always had these little fights. He was fundamental for me in the accident, it was very nice, it’s just that there are things that we have, brother thing, but I don’t feel it’s something serious”, he explained.

On the 5th, Diogo Mussi decided to explain that he and the commercial manager no longer follow each other on social media. The lawyer said that he cut ties with his brother and that the two blocked each other. “A lot of questions like that [sobre os dois não se seguirem mais]. Not going into merit, but that’s it, blocked there, blocked here, and life goes on. I’m not going to answer anything about Rodrigo anymore. I hope you understand, ”he warned, after refusing to tell the reason for the breakup between the two.

After the lawyer exposed the family problems between the two on Instagram, the former BBB decided to speak out. On Twitter, Rodrigo Mussi said he would not respond on the matter and highlighted that family matters are resolved within the family environment and not on social networks.

“Guys, passing by to say that I will not respond to a person I love on social media, which is not even the space for this. I understand that family matters are resolved in the family. My heart knows that he is one of the most important people in my life”, wrote Rodrigo Mussi.